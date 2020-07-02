After months of uncertainty, Portland Trail Blazers looking forward to NBA restart in Orlando

“The only thing I asked for was an opportunity to make it and we’ve been given that,” Lillard said. “So, we’re going to show up and do what we got to do.”

The 22 teams that have been invited to the restart will each play eight “seeing games” before the start of the postseason.

If the ninth seed in either conference finishes within four games of the eighth seed following the seeding games, the two teams will compete in a play-in tournament for the final playoff spot in their conference. The ninth seed would have to beat the eighth seed in back-to-back games to earn a playoff spot.

The play-in tournament may be the Blazers’ best opportunity to earn a spot in the postseason.

The Blazers (29-37) sit in ninth place in the Western Conference standings and are one of three teams that are currently 3.5 games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

The Blazers will have to overcome a tough schedule in Orlando to keep pace in the standings. The Blazers are 3-12 so far this season against teams they will face in Orlando. They will open the restart with what is essentially a must-win game against the Grizzlies on July 31.