AD's making moves to match new prep schedule

To call the revised 2020-21 WIAA athletic calendar unprecedented is, at this point, obvious at the highest order.
The decision, handed down earlier this week, wasn’t necessarily a surprising one. Something had to be done.
“It’s better than nothing,” Kalama Athletic Director Kevin Wright said. “I understand why they’re doing it and why they’re going this way.”
Schools like Kalama and Kelso, which so heavily rely on football in the fall for so many reasons, will miss those game day nights. Not to mention the revenue generated from highly-attended events like football and volleyball games.
But, as Hilanders football coach Steve Amrine pointed out recently, the WIAA did not outright cancel the seasons, and that’s a good thing.
But Kelso Athletic Director Jason Coburn pointed out something interesting: The county still has to advance in the staged reopening before sports can get going at all.
“If we’re not there by September 7, there’s a chance we won’t be doing cross country and slowpitch (softball) and golf, and potentially swimming,” Coburn said.
That creates another set of questions: If Cowlitz County doesn’t get to Phase 3 in time, what does that mean for athletes? Can they still work out?
“There’s still just a ton of uncertainty,” Coburn said.
By making those sweeping, if somewhat temporary, changes the WIAA has at the very least given everyone a chance to think about it.
Wright was understandably disappointed for student- athletes, facing yet another season of upheaval and uncertainty, not unlike everything else in the age of COVID-19.
This decision to flip-flop traditional prep sports seasons affects athletic directors across the board. Now they must scramble to schedule games and transportation to and from those contests. It also changes the way the numbers crunch for certain sports.
So will boys tennis see a surge of participants? Will cross country? Will slowpitch softball see a dramatic increase? How will that, in turn, affect the fastpitch season?
“Some of the complications, I think for me, is, what if we have a boys tennis team of 60 kids?” new R.A. Long A.D. DeWayne McCabe said. “That’s something we’re not used to, and just accommodating that kind of stuff. Also the transportation, I think, is going to be difficult.”
These are new questions, and ones that must be answered. But not right now.
“Being able to get data and do things as safe as possible, but at the same time get data,” Wright said. “‘Can we do things and keep kids safe and keep coaches safe and keep fans safe?’”
The slowpitch question is especially pertinent for R.A. Long, which is coming off a fourth-place finish at last season’s 2A/3A slowpitch softball State tournament.
McCabe can’t say for certain what will happen, but he’s considered these questions and how his school might go about answering them.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to experience something new that they traditionally haven’t done before,” McCabe said. “Who knows? Some kids might leave volleyball and go to slowpitch, and vice versa with some of those other sports.”
One interesting provision in the new formula will grant athletes at 1A-4A schools the ability to play an extra sport, bringing the total up to four. This was already allowed for the B schools, who can also enlist the help of eighth-graders.
That caveat was part of the creativity, the outside-the-box thinking, that Coburn lauded the WIAA for. It’s not ideal, he conceded, but things rarely are.
“I think the WIAA did a good job putting plenty of thought into creating as many opportunities as they can for kids to compete,” Coburn said. “That’s been the goal since day One with all this uncertainty. I thought that the plan they came up with was fairly well-thought out. They were thinking outside the box. If things go well for us as a county, then we’ll have the opportunity for everyone to get out there and compete, which was WIAA’s goal from day one.”
