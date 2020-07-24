AD's making moves to match new prep schedule

The slowpitch question is especially pertinent for R.A. Long, which is coming off a fourth-place finish at last season’s 2A/3A slowpitch softball State tournament.

McCabe can’t say for certain what will happen, but he’s considered these questions and how his school might go about answering them.

“I think it’s a great opportunity for students to experience something new that they traditionally haven’t done before,” McCabe said. “Who knows? Some kids might leave volleyball and go to slowpitch, and vice versa with some of those other sports.”

One interesting provision in the new formula will grant athletes at 1A-4A schools the ability to play an extra sport, bringing the total up to four. This was already allowed for the B schools, who can also enlist the help of eighth-graders.

That caveat was part of the creativity, the outside-the-box thinking, that Coburn lauded the WIAA for. It’s not ideal, he conceded, but things rarely are.

“I think the WIAA did a good job putting plenty of thought into creating as many opportunities as they can for kids to compete,” Coburn said. “That’s been the goal since day One with all this uncertainty. I thought that the plan they came up with was fairly well-thought out. They were thinking outside the box. If things go well for us as a county, then we’ll have the opportunity for everyone to get out there and compete, which was WIAA’s goal from day one.”

