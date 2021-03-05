"A" Volleyball Roundup: 'Lumberkills' make it two in a row; MM, RAL, Rainier and Clatskanie win

Columbians beat Bulldogs in five

RAINIER — Two matches into the season, Rainier has two five-set wins, and a coach who may be putting in an order for heart medication, after beating Willamina 25-16, 17-25, 25-23, 20-25, 16-14 on Thursday.

“It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth,” said first-year coach Shanda Wagner. “These girls are going to give me a stroke, I swear. It was a battle the whole way.”

After taking the first set by what ended up being the widest margin of victory all night, the Columbians dropped the second, won a battle in the third, and had a chance to win it in the fourth, but couldn’t.

But if the Bulldogs had any momentum from their fourth-set win, it didn’t last long. The Columbians went back to throwing haymakers in the fifth, with the two sides going back and forth for every point — and eventually into extra points — with Rainier coming out on top.

“Those kids have ice in their veins,” Wagner said. “They're probably the most mentally tough group I’ve ever gotten right off the bat, so that’s refreshing and awesome to have to work with.”

Rainier (2-0) is scheduled to play at Vernonia next Wednesday.

