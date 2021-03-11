'A' Volleyball Roundup: Kelso notches Evergreen sweep: Monarchs drop Hawks

KELSO — Solid defense sparked a three-set sweep for Kelso, which beat Evergreen 25-14, 25-22, 25-14 on Wednesday in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.

Sophomore defensive specialists Rielee Gourde and Annalee Johnson both finished with 14 digs to lead the way at the back for Kelso. The former was perfect in serve-receive on the night, while the latter was 100% on serves of her own and added a pair of aces.

At the net, Erin Tack led the Hilanders with nine kills, while Bella Hadaller and Presley Nippert both had seven. Natalie Fraley posted five kills while also stuffing down two blocks in the win.

Kelso (5-1) is scheduled to go to Vancouver to face Mountain View next Monday.

Monarchs sweep Hawks in regular season finale

BUSH PRAIRIE — Mark Morris ended its regular season on a winning note Wednesday, sweeping Hockinson 25-14, 25-17, 25-18.

“Very proud of how we played tonight,” coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We passed well, and played great team defense.”

Madi Noel led that defensive effort with 12 digs and an 82% showing on serve-receive. Mariah Bost was perfect on serve-receive on the night, and Hallie Watson added five digs of her own.