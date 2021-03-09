‘A’ Volleyball Roundup: Hilanders win close sweep at Union

CAMAS — Kelso stretched its winning streak to four games Monday at Union, sweeping the Titans 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 in a match where the final 3-0 score belied how close it was.

“It took a little bit to get to our game,” coach Michelle Mury said. “We kind of went point-for-point with them, and then we went on a run, but not too much of a run. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth all night.”

Bella Hadaller led the Hilanders with 12 kills and Erin Tack had 10, but it was Presley Nippert, and her seven kills on .429 hitting, who drew the most praise out of Mury.

“Her hitting percentage was amazing. Just going to someone where you know you’re going to get a kill, she really stood out,” Mury said. “To me, it was nice to go to someone where you knew, ‘Ok, they’re probably going to put it down.’”

The sophomore middle blocker, who had 12 kills in Kelso’s five-set win over Skyview last week and seven in a sweep of Heritage before that, has started to develop into a weapon for the Hilanders, forcing opposing defenses’ to the middle more to free up Hadaller, Tack, and Natalie Fraley on the pins.

“They were keying on Bella and Erin, so just to mix it up and make them spread their defense a little helped us a lot,” Mury said.