‘A’ Volleyball Roundup: Hilanders win close sweep at Union

CAMAS — Kelso stretched its winning streak to four games Monday at Union, sweeping the Titans 25-23, 25-22, 25-20 in a match where the final 3-0 score belied how close it was.
“It took a little bit to get to our game,” coach Michelle Mury said. “We kind of went point-for-point with them, and then we went on a run, but not too much of a run. It was back-and-forth, back-and-forth all night.”
Bella Hadaller led the Hilanders with 12 kills and Erin Tack had 10, but it was Presley Nippert, and her seven kills on .429 hitting, who drew the most praise out of Mury.
“Her hitting percentage was amazing. Just going to someone where you know you’re going to get a kill, she really stood out,” Mury said. “To me, it was nice to go to someone where you knew, ‘Ok, they’re probably going to put it down.’”
The sophomore middle blocker, who had 12 kills in Kelso’s five-set win over Skyview last week and seven in a sweep of Heritage before that, has started to develop into a weapon for the Hilanders, forcing opposing defenses’ to the middle more to free up Hadaller, Tack, and Natalie Fraley on the pins.
“They were keying on Bella and Erin, so just to mix it up and make them spread their defense a little helped us a lot,” Mury said.
Kelso (4-1) is set to host Evergreen on Wednesday.
Lumberjills downed by Spudders
Given the choice of which team to make up a canceled match from earlier in the season against, R.A. Long probably wouldn’t have picked the two-time defending State champs. But, that's the hand that the Lumberjills were dealt, so they played it, and they were summarily swept 25-12, 25-8, 25-17 by Ridgefield on Monday.
“They’re huge,” coach Whitney Nailon said. “They’re really good.”
Miranda Berquist had seven assists and three aces for the Jills, Danni Hopper had six digs and a block, and Harli Witham added four digs.
Going up against a lineup that includes Baylor-bound middle blocker Alicia Andrew and multiple other starters who have already signed to play at the next level, the Lumberjills had to tailor their strategy to try to offset the Spudders’ size on the block, but they simply weren’t able to get it going enough to spring the upset.
The Lumberjills didn’t get any time to dwell on the tough result, with a league match against Hockinson scheduled for Tuesday. The Hawks and Jills are battling for fifth place in the 2A GSHL, and Tuesday’s match would play a huge role in determining postseason seeding.
“I’m just really hoping that we can regroup tomorrow, and they get the right mindset throughout the whole day,” Nailon said.