A Trophy Case: Jills persevere for '90 volleyball title

“Looking back now, the extreme sense of gratitude I feel to the people in this community that helped give young women a chance to learn so many life skills by providing the opportunities on the volleyball court is unreal,” Angie Wean said. “Jackie is our coach and leader of the team. I think about Bill Marshall. One of my seventh grade club coaches was Bill Tuggle, who went on to coach at LCC. Paul Batzle, who I played with his daughters. He know lives behind the alley from me. People that gave up so much. And I’m sure they gleaned the joy in seeing us do well, but the people that made sacrifices — including our parents — so we could do that and learn the life skills that we all use today is something that’s very hard to pay back.”