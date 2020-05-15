A Brand New Lute: Winlock’s Suhrbier proves he’s a cut above the rest

Nathan Suhrbier makes suits.
He uses wool, which he says is the best material for such a task.
The son of Ericka Suhrbier, an area sewing shop owner and the head of the 4-H sewing program, the Winlock senior has been sewing for much of his life. He’s even a state champion after fashioning a full tuxedo complete with the shiny stripe down the outside of the legs and a shiny lapel.
Suhrbier only started making suits about four years ago. He started with an overcoat, but departed from the formal wear section for a year in order to make a hunting outfit. Then he returned to suits, made a blue one, then a black one, and then that snazzy tux that earned him his State title.
“Not having to buy a suit for prom (is good),” Suhrbier joked. “And if I get a suit, I’d rather have one that I made myself with little to nothing, maybe put about $60-100 in material instead of buying one for $400. And I have one that I don’t have to rent. I have it until I grow out of it, which is quickly.”
But Suhrbier is more than just a nimble set of hands. He’s also a familiar face, and recognizable name on the Winlock sports circuit.
His father, Ben, has been a football coach and athletic director with history at both Castle Rock and Winlock. Meanwhile, the upstart Suhrbier has spent the last four years as a varsity player on the Cardinals’ football and baseball teams. He was also a brute role player on the varsity basketball team the last few seasons. During his high school career he’s been a captain by vote, a leader by choice, and a stalwart student-athlete through years thick and thin.
Next fall, though, he will be elsewhere. Suhrbier has an Army ROTC scholarship at Pacific Lutheran University, and he recently signed on to join the Lutes reconfigured football program, as well.
“I was already working on the ROTC national scholarship,” Suhrbier explained. “So I was thinking if I could go to PLU, I would also be able to play football and do ROTC at the same time. So I thought the incentive was better for PLU.”
The 6-foot-4 Suhrbier also looked into Eastern Washington and Washington State, but the prospects to join those football teams, in addition to ROTC, were scant.
So the easy going Renaissance man went the D-III route, trading the possibility of an athletic scholarship for a chance to continue his athletic career.
And what a career it has been, especially on the gridiron.
In helping Winlock complete their rise from the dregs of the Central 2B League as a senior, Suhrbier had 98 tackles, upwards of 13 sacks and 24 tackles for loss. Those are dominant numbers however you slice them.
Even so, Suhrbier had to reach out to PLU himself in order to get a look.
He filled out the questionnaire for prospective student-athletes and included his game film. Subsequently, Lutes defensive coordinator, defensive back coach and recruiting coordinator, Jud Keim, got a hold of Suhrbier and came down to The Egg City for a visit.
Suhrbier, forever the consummate teammate, wanted to include his fellow Cardinals like quarterback Bryce Cline and wide receiver Coleson Richendollar.
“He gave me all the stuff and showed me all this, but said I wasn’t gonna get any scholarships for PLU football,” Suhrbier noted. “So if I was gonna do this, I’d have to do ROTC.”
Suhrbier knows he’s in for a huge transition in terms of level and pedigree at PLU. When Suhrbier came into the Winlock football program as a wide-eyed freshman he had no choice but to be thrown directly to the wolves at the varsity level. This time around Suhrbier will now have to earn his way into the lineup.
To some, that might seem daunting. To others, that might seem like an insult.
But to Suhrbier, a young man who’s used to making it his own way, it’s just time. Time to adjust. Time to improve. Time to learn.
“I think I’m up to the challenge. At least I know what I’m doing in football. ROTC’s gonna be a new experience,” Suhrbier said.
Indeed, the dutiful Cardinal has yet to shun an opportunity to undertake a new endeavor, no matter how unusual it might seem. After all, that’s how he wound up as a slobber knocker lineman who also makes suits with wool.
“I am excited about that. I really just want to learn,” Suhrbier said. “College for me is a chance to learn. One of the reasons I chose ROTC is I want to get the experience from that. Not only do I get my college paid for, but I also get the opportunity to be an officer in the military, learning more things and learning more leadership qualities.”
Ben Suhrbier is a former PLU football player himself so Nathan is about to embark on a family tradition of sorts.
Not long ago, Ben came home with a pair of shirts emblazoned with the armored Lute in gold on black.
One said ROTC at the bottom. The said football.
Ben let his son pick which one he wanted, knowing which one it would be.
Nathan grabbed the ROTC shirt.
“Good,” Ben said, “because this one’s for me!”
