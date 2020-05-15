A Brand New Lute: Winlock’s Suhrbier proves he’s a cut above the rest

Suhrbier, forever the consummate teammate, wanted to include his fellow Cardinals like quarterback Bryce Cline and wide receiver Coleson Richendollar.

“He gave me all the stuff and showed me all this, but said I wasn’t gonna get any scholarships for PLU football,” Suhrbier noted. “So if I was gonna do this, I’d have to do ROTC.”

Suhrbier knows he’s in for a huge transition in terms of level and pedigree at PLU. When Suhrbier came into the Winlock football program as a wide-eyed freshman he had no choice but to be thrown directly to the wolves at the varsity level. This time around Suhrbier will now have to earn his way into the lineup.

To some, that might seem daunting. To others, that might seem like an insult.

But to Suhrbier, a young man who’s used to making it his own way, it’s just time. Time to adjust. Time to improve. Time to learn.

“I think I’m up to the challenge. At least I know what I’m doing in football. ROTC’s gonna be a new experience,” Suhrbier said.

Indeed, the dutiful Cardinal has yet to shun an opportunity to undertake a new endeavor, no matter how unusual it might seem. After all, that’s how he wound up as a slobber knocker lineman who also makes suits with wool.