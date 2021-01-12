A bigger battle: Wahkiahum hoopster takes down cancer

“It’s been quite the experience,” Lisa said. “Never do you ever want to see your child — or anybody, for that matter — as sick as I’ve seen her.”

But as rough as the treatment had been on her body, Alexzandria could quite literally feel it working, nearly immediately. The back pain she had been feeling when she’d lay down at night, which doctors described as coming from inflamed lymph nodes behind her kidneys pushing against her spine, quickly started to occur less and less.

“We assumed that the cancer was shrinking if the pain was going away,” Alexzandria said.

On Dec. 30, Alexzandria and her mother went south for another long drive for the routine PET scan cancer patients go through after their fourth round of chemotherapy. They didn’t stick around for the doctors to analyze the results — after all, they had an hour and 26 minutes in the car back north to Cathlamet to get started on.

Midway through the ride, Lisa’s phone rang again.

“I was in the car with her, but the phone wasn’t on speakerphone, so I didn’t hear,” Alexzandria said. “She got off the phone and she was crying.”