A bigger battle: Wahkiahum hoopster takes down cancer

“I was in the car with her, but the phone wasn’t on speakerphone, so I didn’t hear,” Alexzandria said. “She got off the phone and she was crying.”

Once again, Lisa hadn’t gotten the news she had expected. She had been ready to hear that the chemotherapy was in the process of working, but would take more time to succeed. Instead, the doctor said that all evidence of disease in Alexzandria’s body was gone. The tumors were gone. The water around her heart was gone.

“I was like, ‘Are you kidding me?’” Lisa said.

“She was like, ‘Nope. Congratulations, and I’m glad I could give you this good news going into the new year, because by all means, in 2020 we needed this.’”

When they got back, Lisa and Justin organized the family again, this time to make a much happier announcement. Next, the news went out to Alexzandria’s army of followers on Facebook, and another outpouring of support came back.

Alexandria is still undergoing chemotherapy treatment; her next dose will be the half-way point in the six-month process. Yes, she’s beaten back the tumors, but the doctors want to eliminate all of the cancer cells in her body, lest they come back.