A Beacon in the Night

A nationwide movement to honor high school seniors who lost their chance to go out on top this spring has finally reached the Lower Columbia region.
When school, and then prep sports, were canceled in response to COVID-19 there was an immediate desire to figure out how to pay tribute to those seniors who went home from school one day and never came back. Now, in some small way, those seniors are getting their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.
Last Wednesday Clatskanie High School became the first area school to participate in what has been dubbed the “Be the Light” campaign. One night a week, at 8:20 p.m., schools around the state, and the country, will be lighting up their athletic fields. Some schools have said they will leave the lights ceremoniously shining on the empty fields for twenty minutes and twenty seconds each week through their scheduled graduation dates.
The movement is a vigil of sorts, with towering light towers and metal halide bulbs instead of the traditional candles in the wind.
“We come out at 8:20, which is 2020 military time, and we’re out here for about 30 minutes,” explained Ryan Tompkins, head baseball coach and athletic director at Clatskanie. “The grounds are closed because there’s not supposed to be people here, but last week there were about six or seven kids who came out. They may have wandered out, but I don’t know, I went inside. Some played catch, I think, you know, their final hoorah.”
However, schools are asking the community to view the spectacle, and show their support, from a distance. This Wednesday in Clatskanie there was one coach, one reporter, and a family of deer on the field.
Tompkins estimated that around 200 schools are participating in “Be the Light” in Oregon. Rainier will turn on their stadium lights on Friday along with most of the participating schools in Washington.
“Some of them do it on Friday nights. Not everyone has baseball and softball lights so some just do football lights,” Tompkins noted. “People can drive by. I saw a few mothers in the parking lot last week when I did it. I’ll just turn them on, so if someone wants to come out they can.”
Rainier will be taking a more reserved approach on Friday when they turn on the lights. In a tweet Rainier principal Graden Blue wrote, “We join schools across Oregon in lighting up our stadium as a symbol of hope and support for our students. The lights will turn on every Friday night from 8:20-9:00 p.m. through June 12th. Feel free to drive by and show your support. We ask that you respect social distancing directives and remain in your vehicles. Together, we will continue to shine.”
Several schools on the north side of the Columbia River have also indicated their intention to flip the switch on at 8:20 p.m. on Friday nights going forward, including Kalama, Toledo, and Winlock.
As for Longview Memorial Stadium or Laulainen Stadium in Kelso? Spectators will have to wait until Friday night, find an isolated vista, and then look to see.
While the temptation to gather will likely be considerable for community members with cabin fever and seniors with injured hearts, it’s important to remember why the ceremony is necessary in the first place. Like a lighthouse providing safety in uncertain seas, the symbolic stadium torches will be best viewed from afar.
“It’s an opportunity to turn the lights on just for them. It’s kind of a bummer but there’s people going through a lot worse,” Tompkins said. “It’s hard for our seniors especially. (This is) a positive. I don’t think (the lights are) life changing but you can see them from all around when it gets dark.”
The Daily News will update the list of participating schools and provide photos from “Be the Light” ceremonies around the area in coming weeks.
