A Beacon in the Night

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A nationwide movement to honor high school seniors who lost their chance to go out on top this spring has finally reached the Lower Columbia region.

When school, and then prep sports, were canceled in response to COVID-19 there was an immediate desire to figure out how to pay tribute to those seniors who went home from school one day and never came back. Now, in some small way, those seniors are getting their much-deserved moment in the spotlight.

Last Wednesday Clatskanie High School became the first area school to participate in what has been dubbed the “Be the Light” campaign. One night a week, at 8:20 p.m., schools around the state, and the country, will be lighting up their athletic fields. Some schools have said they will leave the lights ceremoniously shining on the empty fields for twenty minutes and twenty seconds each week through their scheduled graduation dates.

The movement is a vigil of sorts, with towering light towers and metal halide bulbs instead of the traditional candles in the wind.