3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso ends season with five-set loss to Camas

“She left it all out on the court,” Mury said.

For the entire season leading up to Wednesday, Camas had been the one opponent Kelso couldn’t quite crack. The Hilanders went a perfect 9-0 against all other competition in the 3A/4A GSHL, but the Papermakers beat them in four sets to open the year back on Feb. 22. The Hilanders lost again March 25 in the first round-robin portion of the postseason.

Following that second matchup, both Kelso and Camas stayed in the top tier of the GSHL’s postseason. The Hilanders swept the Union Titans on Tuesday, meaning a win in Round 3 with the Papermakers would have been good for the District IV title.

“They’re 4A, and they’re State placers every year,” Mury said. “For us to compete against them, it was like State. That’s what we said today, ‘This is like State for us.’”

As it happened, the Hilanders — unofficial 3A District champions — played the Papermakers closer than in either previous match, despite a raucous crowd and plenty of noise in the hostile gymnasium.

Kelso jumped ahead 2-1 after three very close sets, including one that went to extra points, before Camas came charging back to win the fourth handily. That set up a fifth set for all the marbles, and it went back to being a match of palpable drama.