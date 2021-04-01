3A/4A Volleyball: Kelso ends season with five-set loss to Camas

CAMAS — The Kelso volleyball team came out firing and went down swinging, Wednesday, losing in the quasi 3A/4A region title game to Camas in five sets, 21-25, 25-23, 26-28, 25-13, 15-13 to put a wrap on its winter season.
“The girls played amazing,” coach Michelle Mury said. “This was the best game of the year, the way they played with heart. I’m just so proud of them. That’s a win for us. For us to battle and not just roll over, and fight, we could have won this game. That’s how I’m feeling right now. I feel great.”
Leading the way for Kelso was junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller — in her second consecutive game playing all six rotations — who went off by putting up 39 kills on the night for what Mury said is a new single-match record for the program.
“We counted that five times,” Mury said with a laugh. “That number is astounding.”
Hadaller added 16 digs for the double-double, and also had two aces and two blocks. Erin Tack was second for the Kelso offense, finishing with 18 kills of her own, and Presley Nippert had two blocks herself.
At the back, sophomore Rielee Gourde led the way with 33 digs, while senior Aniya Conrad had 11.
Setter Ashley Noah, also playing in her final game in the blue and gold before graduation, racked up 60 assists, and also ended with three aces at the service line and a pair of blocks at the net.
“She left it all out on the court,” Mury said.
For the entire season leading up to Wednesday, Camas had been the one opponent Kelso couldn’t quite crack. The Hilanders went a perfect 9-0 against all other competition in the 3A/4A GSHL, but the Papermakers beat them in four sets to open the year back on Feb. 22. The Hilanders lost again March 25 in the first round-robin portion of the postseason.
Following that second matchup, both Kelso and Camas stayed in the top tier of the GSHL’s postseason. The Hilanders swept the Union Titans on Tuesday, meaning a win in Round 3 with the Papermakers would have been good for the District IV title.
“They’re 4A, and they’re State placers every year,” Mury said. “For us to compete against them, it was like State. That’s what we said today, ‘This is like State for us.’”
As it happened, the Hilanders — unofficial 3A District champions — played the Papermakers closer than in either previous match, despite a raucous crowd and plenty of noise in the hostile gymnasium.
Kelso jumped ahead 2-1 after three very close sets, including one that went to extra points, before Camas came charging back to win the fourth handily. That set up a fifth set for all the marbles, and it went back to being a match of palpable drama.
“That sticks in my mind, watching them flying all over the court, just dying for everything,” Mury said. “It was just awesome to see. When you go to that next level of not thinking, just instinctual play, that’s just fun. It was really good volleyball.”
After the match, Mury and the team went out to one last postgame dinner to celebrate the completely crazy season that took place in February and March of 2021. The Hilanders saluted their three seniors — Noah, Conrad, and Karlyn Johnson — whose senior seasons went completely differently than any Hilander volleyball players’ ever has.
Soon, though, Mury and her remaining players will turn their focus to the next season — not next year, just later in this one — and start to look at what they’ll be returning. Kelso is set to bring back Hadaller, Tack, and all the rest of its hitters, along with two starters in the back row, priming the Hilanders for what they hope will become another deep postseason run.
“I feel like there’s a really quick turnaround,” Mury said. “Take a bit of a breather and then get back at it. I’m excited to start where we left off. That’s the one good thing about COVID; we’re ending in March, and we start back up in August. We don’t have that much of a break. I’m really excited about next year.”