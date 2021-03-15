3A/4A Volleyball: Hilanders steady themselves in four-set win

VANCOUVER — The Kelso volleyball team was able to pull itself out of a hole of its own making Monday in a four-set win over Mountain View, 24-26, 25-14, 25-22, 25-22.

“We just let them get in it with unforced errors, with points they didn’t have to earn,” coach Michelle Mury said. “But we escaped home.”

Those unforced errors — Mury said that nearly half of the Thunder’s points in that first set came off of Kelso miscues — combined with a Mountain View front line that was tall enough to have a major impact on the Hilanders’ hitting.

But it didn’t take that long for the K-Town spikers to figure it out, at least momentarily, in a dominant second set.

“I didn’t recognize our team the first game, and in the second game I was like,’ Ok, I recognize you guys. We’re playing our game now,’” Mury said. “We were kind of playing the game with them instead of playing our base.”

Kelso kept up its success in the third and fourth sets though the unforced errors began to creep back in to make both closer than Mury may have preferred.

“I would’ve liked to be a little more dominant,” she said. “But that’s ok. They were better than we expected.”