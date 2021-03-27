3A/4A Soccer: Hilanders shut out by Thunder in physical match

KELSO — True chances were few and far between — and way less common than players hitting the turf hard — as the Kelso girl’s soccer team took on Mountain View, but a pair of late goals from stoppages gave the Thunder a 2-0 win.
“We didn’t stick to the gameplan,” said Kelso coach Kemal Vejo. “We had ups and downs, and without consistency, you can’t beat teams like them. Unfortunately, we just didn’t play well enough to beat them.”
The physicality continued to ramp up as the match went on with neither side able to carve out real opportunities to score, and it finally came to a head in the 56th minute, when a stray Hilander leg stuck out a bit too far and clipped a Mountain View attacker in the penalty area. That's when the referee blew his whistle and pointed to the spot.
“The referee was there, I don’t think he made a mistake,” Vejo said. “From my angle, it looked like there was contact.”
Kelso keeper Eva Dawson dove to her right and got her hand to Ellie White’s penalty shot, but the ball had too much force behind it and kept going past the deflection, burying itself in the netting to give Mountain View a 1-0 lead.
Twelve minutes later, after both teams had drawn verbal warnings from the ref, Kelso’s Haley Little went into a challenge too hard for the man with the whistle’s liking, drawing a yellow card and setting the Thunder up with a free kick 35 yards from goal.
Instead of lofting a ball into the box and looking for a head to get on the end of it, Mountain View defender Mary Delargy skied a shot well over the two-player wall, which came down just in time to sneak under the crossbar and make it 2-0.
“It was a good shot,” Vejo said. “But after that second goal, we dropped even more.”
The late-developing hole was too much for the Hilanders to dig out of, in an offensive effort that lacked a final pass and touch the whole way through. Then again, Mountain View’s attack in open play wasn’t explosive either, as both back lines all but eliminated the two offenses for most of the match.
Both teams technically managed four shots on goal in the opening half, but to say any of those really troubled the two keepers would be an exaggeration, as most were from well outside the 18-yard box and went straight into their waiting arms.
Vejo said that going into the match, the Hilanders’ strategy was to hold the ball up centrally with their forwards before distributing it out to the wings. But with the Thunder making it difficult to even get to the first step of that process, most of Kelso’s offense ended up relying long balls over the top, hoping to get a runner on the end of it.
“We were rushing our balls, we didn’t build anything,” Vejo said. “We just tried to play it forward and force the ball.”
Vejo said he reinforced the plan at the break as the teams walked off the field tied 0-0 after 40 minutes. And coming out for the second half, the Hilanders had their best spell of the night, dictating play for the first 10 minutes of the half.
Three minutes into the second half, Kelso worked the ball out wide, and swung a cross into the box where it fell into a mass of bodies. Josie Settle ended up with the ball at her feet and her back to goal with the Mountain view goalkeeper hounding her, and was able to turn and fire. It was Kelso’s best look of the night, but her shot rolled harmlessly wide.
Twenty minutes later and suddenly down a goal, the Hilanders got another chance when the ball skidded loose down the left sideline and Briana McWain barely beat it to the goal line to send it in for a cross, but nobody could get in position on the end of it.
As the clock ticked on, the Thunder began to take over more and more possession. Aside from drawing the two fouls that led to goals, Mountain View wasn’t able to do much with the ball, but every time Kelso’s defense got it up to midfield, the Hilanders up top found themselves surrounded and heavily outnumbered.
Both teams finished with six shots on goal from open play, but the difference ended up being the two others that Mountain View got, as Kelso couldn’t find the control to manufacture real looks or draw any fouls in threatening areas of its own, outside of the brief spell early in the second half.