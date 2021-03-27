3A/4A Soccer: Hilanders shut out by Thunder in physical match

Vejo said he reinforced the plan at the break as the teams walked off the field tied 0-0 after 40 minutes. And coming out for the second half, the Hilanders had their best spell of the night, dictating play for the first 10 minutes of the half.

Three minutes into the second half, Kelso worked the ball out wide, and swung a cross into the box where it fell into a mass of bodies. Josie Settle ended up with the ball at her feet and her back to goal with the Mountain view goalkeeper hounding her, and was able to turn and fire. It was Kelso’s best look of the night, but her shot rolled harmlessly wide.

Twenty minutes later and suddenly down a goal, the Hilanders got another chance when the ball skidded loose down the left sideline and Briana McWain barely beat it to the goal line to send it in for a cross, but nobody could get in position on the end of it.

As the clock ticked on, the Thunder began to take over more and more possession. Aside from drawing the two fouls that led to goals, Mountain View wasn’t able to do much with the ball, but every time Kelso’s defense got it up to midfield, the Hilanders up top found themselves surrounded and heavily outnumbered.