3A/4A Slowpitch: Kelso strikes for seven in extra inning, beats Prairie

VANCOUVER — Time constraints limited the Kelso slowpitch team’s postseason matchup against Prairie to five innings, but the Hilanders’ bats heated up late to force some extra softball, anyway. Come the extra frames, time and run limits went out the window, and Kelso took full advantage, plating seven runs in the top of the sixth and rolling to a 15-11 win.

Prairie struck first, putting three runners on and bringing them all home on a grand slam before Kelso could register an out. Three more runs in the bottom of the second for the Falcons made it 7-3, and Kelso needed a rally.

But the Hilanders stacked a three-spot in the second with another three runs in the third. Then, with the clock running up against the hour-and-a-half time limit, Kelso found itself suddenly down to its last frame earlier than usual, and came through with two runs in the top of the fifth to tie the game at 8-8 and send the game to extras.

In the top of the sixth, Kelso put together six hits and two walks, batting around to bring seven runs home and make it 15-8. The top of the Prairie order struck back for three runs and put two more batters on before the Hilanders could get an out, but Kelso retired three of the next four hitters to end it.