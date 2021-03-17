 Skip to main content
3A/4A Slowpitch: Hilanders take tussle with Tigers
3A/4A Slowpitch: Hilanders take tussle with Tigers

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso put up runs early and often, riding three four-run innings in a 13-4 win over Battle Ground on the road, Tuesday.

Mady Wood went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles and 3 RBIs for the Hilanders, and Gracelyn Sessions had a double and three runs driven in herself in a 2-for-2 day.

Kelso struck for four runs right out of the gate in the first inning and added a run an inning later before weathering Battle Ground’s only rally of the day in the bottom of the second frame.

With their lead down to 5-4, the Hilanders exploded for four runs in the fifth and again in the sixth to ride out the game a comfortable winners.

Tuesday's game was the final contest listed on Kelso's regular season schedule.

