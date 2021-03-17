3A/4A slowpitch: Big innings help Lassies take tussle with Tigers

Kelso added another run in the top of the second, but Battle Ground came back with a big inning of its own in the bottom of the frame, drawing the Lassie lead back to 5-4.

“We had a four-day weekend this past week with no school, so we were off our game just a little bit when we went out for defense,” Hamilton said.

That one down inning on the diamond was all the Lassies and pitcher Roxana Yuman needed to snap back into focus. Yuman and the Kelso defense behind her bounced back immediately, and shut the Tigers out over the final five innings.

“Roxanna has done such a good job pitching this year,” Hamilton said. “We kind of just showed up last year, like, ‘Who wants to try to pitch?’ because nobody’s done it before. Roxanna’s stepped up and now is our second-year starter at that position, and has done really well.”

After the second inning, though, the Kelso bats went quiet as the Lassies rushed through at-bats and expanded the zone too early in counts. The result was a quiet third and fourth frames, with the game suddenly feeling tense with just a one-run lead.