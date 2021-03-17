3A/4A slowpitch: Big innings help Lassies take tussle with Tigers

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso put up runs early and often, Tuesday, riding three four-run innings in a 13-4 road win over Battle Ground.
Those big Kelso frames came in the first to set the tone, in the fifth to give the Lassies a bit of breathing room, and in the sixth to blow the game wide open.
Coach Jennifer Hamilton said she juggled her batting order in the past few weeks to keep the lineup even up and down the card, and Tuesday afternoon, it paid off. Instead of loading her best hitters in the traditional heart of the lineup, Hamilton spread her most powerful bats every second or third hitter, giving the Lassies a chance of breaking open a big inning no matter where in the order they are.
“They call out, ‘It’s the seventh hitter.’ Well, our seventh hitter is probably our third-best hitter,” Hamilton said. “Every third batter, we’re getting a big hitter up. Whether we’re at the bottom of our order or the top of our order, they’re bound to see a legit home run hitter at any point.”
Still, it was the top of the order starting the damage in the top of the first inning, with the Lassies spotting four on the board right out of the gate. Gracelyn Sessions sparked the charge from the leadoff spot, going 3-for-3 on the day with a double and three RBIs.
In the No. 3 spot of the Kelso order, Mady Wood also went 3-for-3 with three RBIs, and one-upped Sessions with two doubles.
Kelso added another run in the top of the second, but Battle Ground came back with a big inning of its own in the bottom of the frame, drawing the Lassie lead back to 5-4.
“We had a four-day weekend this past week with no school, so we were off our game just a little bit when we went out for defense,” Hamilton said.
That one down inning on the diamond was all the Lassies and pitcher Roxana Yuman needed to snap back into focus. Yuman and the Kelso defense behind her bounced back immediately, and shut the Tigers out over the final five innings.
“Roxanna has done such a good job pitching this year,” Hamilton said. “We kind of just showed up last year, like, ‘Who wants to try to pitch?’ because nobody’s done it before. Roxanna’s stepped up and now is our second-year starter at that position, and has done really well.”
After the second inning, though, the Kelso bats went quiet as the Lassies rushed through at-bats and expanded the zone too early in counts. The result was a quiet third and fourth frames, with the game suddenly feeling tense with just a one-run lead.
“We were a little too overaggressive,” Hamilton said. “In slowpitch, you want to make the pitcher pitch a little bit. We were hitting one-pitch outs. A pitch would come, we’d swing, and we’d get out. A pitch would come, we’d swing, and we’d get out. Just telling them to be patient, but always have that green light, is kind of the way we roll.”
That all changed in the top of the fifth, when another four-spot pushed the Kelso lead back up to five runs. And in the seventh, the Lassies put four runs on the board again to coast to the nine-run win.
Kelso (4-3) is set to play Camas on Thursday, after the sides’ original matchup Tuesday was pushed back due to COVID-19 related shutdowns on the Papermakers’ side of things.
That game will help determine seeding in the 3A/4A GSHL tiered round-robin postseason that's set to start next week. A win would give Kelso fourth place and two home games to start postseason play, and a loss would put them in fifth with just one home game and one road matchup.