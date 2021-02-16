3A/4A GSHL cancels all games this week

The return of high school sports at the highest level in the area hasn’t been the smoothest ride so far, and it took another bump Tuesday, with the 4A/3A Greater St. Helen’s League announcing that it has canceled all events this week as a result of last week’s snow.

“That was a league decision, just based on how much snow is still on the ground, and the amount of moisture that’s probably going to come from the snow melting,” Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn said.

The decision puts Kelso back on the shelf for at least one more week.

The Hilanders were previously set to have golf and run cross country on the schedule Wednesday, along with their season-opener for slow-pitch softball. “It’s pretty crazy,” Coburn said. “Like we needed more crazy.”

Instead, those games will be put off to the end of the season, when the league had built in a week of wiggle room at the end of the schedule for make-up games.

Coburn said that while the Hilanders had to cancel practices during the snowstorm itself — and despite the fact that they returned from the long weekend to a snow-covered Schroeder Field — the Kelso facilities were fine to practice on.