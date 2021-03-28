3A/4A Football: Kelso hammers Prairie in coach Amrine's return to sideline

And on the very first play of the drive, the Hilanders went for the knockout blow, with Letteer slinging it out wide to Colby Cooper on a screen pass, who cocked and fired downfield to Teagan Connors for the 51-yard touchdown on the double pass to make it 28-6.

“I thought Darin Gardner, our offensive coordinator, had a great plan, and the kids executed,” Amrine said. “They did a really good job.”

Judah Calixte punched in one last touchdown with the clock winding down on the first quarter to punctuate a period in which Kelso scored 35 points and racked up 202 yards.

“Our kids just kept the pedal going, and I was really happy with how we came out, our physicality,” Amrine said. “Everybody contributed. It was a team win, from offense to defense to special teams.”

Letteer scored his second rushing touchdown of the day late in the second quarter to put the Hilanders up 42-6, and they led 42-12 at halftime. A 35-yard Mason Smith field goal and another short Calixte touchdown put Kelso up by 40 and triggered the running clock to shorten the duration of the domination.