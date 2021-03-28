3A/4A Football: Kelso hammers Prairie in coach Amrine's return to sideline

BATTLE GROUND — Saturday was a fitting end to an exciting week for Steve Amrine and his Kelso football team, as the longtime coach was able to return to his squad following multiple weeks in quarantine, and did so in time to prepare them for what ended up being a 52-18 smackdown of Prairie.
“I was actually able to be at practice all week and coach, what a concept,” Amrine said with a laugh. “I was telling somebody I’m tired...What a long week, I taught school and coached football. It was a good week, it was a good day.”
The Hilanders sure looked excited to have their coach back on the sidelines as they struck early and often in a monster first quarter.
Kelso kicked off to start the game but never let Prairie get its hands on the ball, recovering a short kickoff and taking over immediately deep in Falcon territory. Five plays later, the Hilanders were down to the Prairie 6-yard line, and Conner Noah got the rest on their first touchdown of the day.
The Falcons needed just two plays to score themselves, but the Hilanders came right back with a big play of their own on a 49-yard pass from Hunter Letteer to Zeke Smith.
Letteer made it three touchdowns on three possessions for Kelso with a 7-yard run before the Hilanders stole yet another possession, nailing an up-man on the ensuing kickoff and recovering the ball on their own 49-yard line.
And on the very first play of the drive, the Hilanders went for the knockout blow, with Letteer slinging it out wide to Colby Cooper on a screen pass, who cocked and fired downfield to Teagan Connors for the 51-yard touchdown on the double pass to make it 28-6.
“I thought Darin Gardner, our offensive coordinator, had a great plan, and the kids executed,” Amrine said. “They did a really good job.”
Judah Calixte punched in one last touchdown with the clock winding down on the first quarter to punctuate a period in which Kelso scored 35 points and racked up 202 yards.
“Our kids just kept the pedal going, and I was really happy with how we came out, our physicality,” Amrine said. “Everybody contributed. It was a team win, from offense to defense to special teams.”
Letteer scored his second rushing touchdown of the day late in the second quarter to put the Hilanders up 42-6, and they led 42-12 at halftime. A 35-yard Mason Smith field goal and another short Calixte touchdown put Kelso up by 40 and triggered the running clock to shorten the duration of the domination.
“The most satisfying thing was watching how our kids have grown,” Amrine said. “We were 16-16 against Mountain View going into the fourth quarter and we got beat in the fourth quarter there. In the Heritage game we were up 17-7 and got beat in the second half. Today we won the second half, and we won the first half. That’s progress.”
Letteer finished 8-for-15 for 152 passing yards and added a team-high 49 rushing yards while racking up three total touchdowns. Kyle Spaulding added 34 yards on three carries, and Noah took a team-high 10 carries for 29 yards. On top of his touchdown toss, Cooper led the the Hilanders with 73 receiving yards on four catches.
On defense, Kelso held Prairie starting quarterback Brandon Baum to 9-of-22 passing. Outside of one 65-yard touchdown scamper in the first half, the Hilander defense, led by Brady Phillips, Dom Kemp, Danner Matthews, Mason Allison, and Matt Swanson, limited Prairie’s leading tailback, Dustin Shelby, to just 16 yards on 12 carries.
“It was good to watch our guys execute the plan on both sides of the ball, and on special teams,” Amrine said.
Kelso (2-3) is scheduled to wrap up its regular season at Evergreen next Friday.