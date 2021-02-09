1B/2B volleyball roundup: Winlock swept by Napavine in season's first sets

WINLOCK — It wasn’t the start that Cardinals’ head coach Chastity Pennington had hoped for, but after a 15-month pandemic induced hiatus, it was a start nonetheless. For now, with one game under her team’s belt, that’s the only stat she’s counting.

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Napavine came into The Nest and rocked Winlock for a sweep in their season-opening volleyball contest with scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-5.

“Overall, they all came to compete. We have a lot of new players and freshmen so they were just a bundle of nerves out there. Some of them even looked a little bit terrified,” Pennington said. “That’s what I was talking about to one of our main players. I said, ‘You know, your skill is so much higher than your confidence and if we can just get your confidence to match that… which we’re going to.’”

Winlock was able to show flashes of promise in the early going before the experience and athleticism of the Tigers took over. Pennington noted that she was especially pleased with Maddy Rohman’s work from the service stripe, Kaitlynn Mitchell’s tip coverage, and Maia Chaney’s libero play.