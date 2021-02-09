1B/2B volleyball roundup: Winlock swept by Napavine in season's first sets

WINLOCK — It wasn’t the start that Cardinals’ head coach Chastity Pennington had hoped for, but after a 15-month pandemic induced hiatus, it was a start nonetheless. For now, with one game under her team’s belt, that’s the only stat she’s counting.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, Napavine came into The Nest and rocked Winlock for a sweep in their season-opening volleyball contest with scores of 25-18, 25-14, and 25-5.
“Overall, they all came to compete. We have a lot of new players and freshmen so they were just a bundle of nerves out there. Some of them even looked a little bit terrified,” Pennington said. “That’s what I was talking about to one of our main players. I said, ‘You know, your skill is so much higher than your confidence and if we can just get your confidence to match that… which we’re going to.’”
Winlock was able to show flashes of promise in the early going before the experience and athleticism of the Tigers took over. Pennington noted that she was especially pleased with Maddy Rohman’s work from the service stripe, Kaitlynn Mitchell’s tip coverage, and Maia Chaney’s libero play.
“Maddie’s serves didn’t surprise me. She’s just got heat on that ball every time,” Pennington said. “Maia is a beast. She’s our libero and she will sacrifice herself for the ball every time… And Kaitlynn’s tip coverage was on point.”
For Napavine, there were plenty of familiar faces making plays and racking up points. Rae Sisson landed seven aces and dished 14 assists. Vannie Fagerness was nearly perfect on her serve receive, with 23 digs and six aces for good measure, and Haily Murray added ten kills.
Napavine coach Monica Dailey was happy to be back calling the shots on the court, and a win is always nice, but she couldn’t help but notice the things that still need work.
“I think just moving their feet, so we conditioned a lot to get ready, but they’re still a little tentative on things,” Dailey said. “From the beginning of the week to the end of the week we saw a lot of improvement but they’re still really slow on transitioning so against those faster teams we’re going to have to step it up, for sure, and we’re going to struggle if they don’t.”
After watching their night end in a blitzkrieg attack by Napavine in the third set, Winlock’s Pennington was quick to find the positive side of the shellacking.
“They walked off the court and we’re like, ‘you survived! You’re okay. There were a few fumbles, but that’s okay,” Pennington said.
With fan attendance limited and no student body or band section to speak of, the Cardinals’ coach knows that her team will be challenged to find a sustaining spark going forward.
“Everything is different now but it’s okay,” Pennington added. “Now we are way more reliant on finding that energy and that boost from within.”
Winlock is scheduled to play Morton-White Pass in Randle on Thursday but a heavy snow forecast has put that game in jeopardy of being postponed. Napavine was originally supposed to play Wahkiakum on Thursday but is now set to host Adna while the Mules wait to reach Phase 2 of the state’s COVID-19 reopening plan.
By The Daily News
Ilwaco volleyball dropped its first game of the season, losing in four sets to South Bend 25-22, 16-25, 25-15, 25-22 on Tuesday, Feb. 9 at the beach.
Despite the final result, new coach Stephanie Ellsworth says she saw a lot of positives for the Fishermen in their first action of any sort since COVID-19 brought everything to a halt.
“They worked really hard, they rallied, and they stayed positive,” Ellsworth said. “After having just having six practices, they did pretty dang good for themselves.”
Ellsworth said that the Fishermen had trouble with their serve receive, but were able to turn things around in the second set, switching to a new rotation.
“We might just have to stay with that one,” she said.
Senior Erika Glenn, in her first season on the volleyball team, was slotted into the starting setter role, and Ellsworth said she thrived there, running the Ilwaco offense like a veteran.
“First time ever setting, did a fantastic job,” Ellsworth said.
Everything’s been new in the past couple of weeks for Ilwaco — even their coach. Ellsworth was hired just as the West Region moved into Phase 2, giving her just a week to get to know the players, make the final calls on who made the varsity roster, and prepare for the first game.
There’s still a lot up in the air for the Fishermen, but Ellsworth said she’s happy with the direction their momentum is trending.
“It was pretty nerve-wracking,” Ellsworth said. “Everybody’s really been supportive, knowing that it’s all a new thing. We’re all just trying to learn each other. It’s been a whirlwind I could say. But the girls are really positive and happy to be there, and that makes it all worth it.”
By The Daily News
The Naselle volleyball team sure didn’t look like a squad that hadn’t played a game in over a year, taking care of Pe Ell in three sets, 25-17, 25-23, 25-19 in an all-around strong performance on Tuesday.
But coach Rebekah Wirkkala said it was a win as soon as the Comets took their home court.
“It was more than just another volleyball game last night,” Wirkkala said. “It was the first game we’ve had in our gym — like every other school — in over a year, since basketball last year. It was hope, a little, like we’re getting through this, that type of thing.”
The sweep, of course, only helped to buffer the good vibes.
In her first game back after an ACL tear, senior Hollie Haataia finished with seven kills, sharing the team lead with sophomore Kaylin Shrives. Behind them, Kylee Tarabochia had five kills, Peyton Dalton logged three, and Lauren Katyryniuk added two.
“It (was) spread out,” Naselle coach Wirkkala said. “That’s our strength, we have multiple hitters — always two in the front row.”
The Comets also had a good night serving, finishing with 14 aces and just 10 errors on 73 serves.
Meanwhile, Naselle’s serve-receive, which goes up against its own tough servers every day in practice, was able to keep the offense in system nearly all night in the Feb. 9 season-opener, setting up the offense for success.
“Our serve-receive passing was great,” Wirkkala said. ”That’s what we focus on a lot, because it seems to be a weakness of a lot of teams. We have good servers on our team, so working on serve-receive is something we’re able to do.”