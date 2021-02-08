2B Volleyball previews: Setting the stage on West Region courts

Following back-to-back winless seasons in the Central 2B league, Winlock coach Chastity Pennington thinks she may have found the core squad required to start a bounce back.
Like every other school in the state, Winlock had to deal with a year’s worth of cancellations, delays, COVID-19 guidelines, and WIAA announcements, but finally, the Cardinals are back on the court to start their belated “fall” season just before the arrival of spring.
“I’m very excited about the team that we have,” Pennington said. “The girls are very excited to work and play and get started. They’ve definitely missed being on the court, so they’re pretty amped up. We all are.”
When they take the floor for the first time Tuesday at 7 p.m., home against Napavine, the Cardinals will have a bit of old to go along with plenty of new, combining experience up the middle with young talent at the pins.
It’s all going to start with Pennington’s senior duo of middle blocker Karlie Jones and setter Kaitlynn Mitchell.
“They’re both strong athletes, they’re both strong leaders,” Pennington said. “They understand how to work hard and stay positive, and they understand that things can change without any of us expecting or being aware of what those changes may be.”
On the outside, Pennington sees 5-foot, 10-inch junior Addison Hall leading a group that’s all underclassmen. After playing her freshman year as a defensive specialist, Natasha Patton will make the move to outside hitter, and the Cardinals have a pair of freshmen at opposite end in Mady Rohman and Romi Smith.
“I’m really excited to get (them) trained and get them up to speed,” Pennington said. “I think we’re going to see a lot of surprises from those girls.”
With such a young group of attackers, having such an experienced player like Mitchell in the middle of it all is something Pennington sees as invaluable, especially in a season like 2021, when teams have much less time to gel than in normal years.
“Everybody knows that without a real solid setter, your attackers can’t really do their job, even though the attackers are the ones you notice more because that’s the boom at the end of the play,” the Cardinals coach said. “Without that setter being able to set that up, you don’t have that big boom.”
Winlock Cardinals
Coach: Chastity Pennington (3rd season)
2019 Record: 2-14 (0-10 Central 2B League)
Key returning starters: Karlie Jones (Sr. MB), Kaitlynn Mitchell (Sr. S), Addison Hall (Jr. OH), Maia Chaney (Jr. L)
Key newcomers: Maddy Rohman (Fr. Opp), Romi Smith (Fr. Opp)
Experienced core back for Toledo
With Toledo’s spring volleyball season starting on such short notice after the West Region got the green light to move into Phase 2, the Indians have had just a handful of practices to get ready for their season-opener Tuesday evening against Anda.
It’s a big ask to go from only being able to practice in pods of six to being game-ready in just under a week. But it’s a challenge that the Indians – boasting five seniors on their eight-person roster – may be much better equipped to deal with than other schools.
Right now, most schools are scrambling to find players to fill multiple key spots in their lineup after losing girls to graduation or other circumstances. Toledo, though, is in the opposite scenario. With outside hitter Kate Demery returning after missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, the Indians actually have more returning seniors than they had juniors last season.
Because of the older core, coach Candace Maier hasn’t needed nearly as much time to get her group up to speed and playing together.
“I feel very fortunate,” she said. “There have been years where I haven’t had that, and it would have been hard to be prepared with five or six practices under our belt. It would have been really hard to play a game.”
The one downer of having so much senior experience this year is that the group won’t have the same chance for a postseason run that they would have been able to look forward to in most years. It’s been awhile since the Indians have made noise in the State tournament, and Maier was hoping to change that this season.
Then again, there was a very real chance that this group’s senior season could have been canceled entirely.
“They seem super grateful to be on the court,” Maier said. “For a long time, we were questioning whether we would be able to get to play, if we would make it out of Phase 1 and beyond the limit of six players per group, no mixing and that, and get to have a real practice and a real game. I think right now, we’re all feeling pretty grateful.”
Toledo Indians
Coach: Candace Maier (5th season)
2019 Record: 13-7 (6-4 Central 2B)
Key returning starters: Demery, Rylie Pliler (Sr. MB), Stacie Sphar (Sr. MB), Emma Cline-Maier (Sr. S/RS), Gracie Madill (Sr. L), Brynn Williams (Jr. S)
Key newcomer: Stefani Arceo-Hansen (Fr. Oppo)
“Quick turnaround” ahead for Fishermen
This time two weeks ago, Stephanie Ellsworth wasn’t Ilwaco’s volleyball coach. Most of her experience was as a volleyball official. Her last coaching job was as a 14u travel coach in Wyoming, and since then she’d had three daughters take turns playing for Ilwaco.
Five practices later, she’s set to lead the Fishermen through the weirdest volleyball season on record.
“It is a really quick turnaround,” Ellsworth said.
With so much up in the air — Ellsworth said she would be making the final decisions on who’s on the varsity roster late Monday night, before the Fishermen open against South Bend on Tuesday — one of the main priorities is to find a setter to run the offense.
Last season, the Fishermen had senior Jaymie Patana at that key spot, leading the offense. This year, Ellsworth needs to find her replacement.
“I have several that have pretty hands, and they’ll do great,” she said. “So we have options, it’s just getting them comfortable with that role.”
Filling out the lineup, Ilwaco brings back four seniors, and also has added Erika Glenn from the basketball squad.
“Really all five of our seniors this year are strong,” Ellsworth said. “There’s none that I could stay stand out over all. They really have a passion for volleyball, and you can see it. All the girls have had a really positive attitudes, because they want to be there. They’re ready to be out. They’ve been working hard.”
Ilwaco Fishermen
Coach: Stephanie Ellsworth (1st season)
2019 Record: 10-7 (6-3 Pacific 2B)
Key returning starters: Tiana Ramsey (Sr.), Abby Knopski (Sr. MB), Kylie Gray (Sr. MB), Hannah Hines (Sr. DS)