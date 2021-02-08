2B Volleyball previews: Setting the stage on West Region courts

It’s a big ask to go from only being able to practice in pods of six to being game-ready in just under a week. But it’s a challenge that the Indians – boasting five seniors on their eight-person roster – may be much better equipped to deal with than other schools.

Right now, most schools are scrambling to find players to fill multiple key spots in their lineup after losing girls to graduation or other circumstances. Toledo, though, is in the opposite scenario. With outside hitter Kate Demery returning after missing the 2019 season with a knee injury, the Indians actually have more returning seniors than they had juniors last season.

Because of the older core, coach Candace Maier hasn’t needed nearly as much time to get her group up to speed and playing together.

“I feel very fortunate,” she said. “There have been years where I haven’t had that, and it would have been hard to be prepared with five or six practices under our belt. It would have been really hard to play a game.”

The one downer of having so much senior experience this year is that the group won’t have the same chance for a postseason run that they would have been able to look forward to in most years. It’s been awhile since the Indians have made noise in the State tournament, and Maier was hoping to change that this season.