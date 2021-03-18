2B Volleyball: Cinderella story — Winlock beats Adna in five to reach semis

ADNA — It was all crashing down, and Chastity Pennington could see it unfolding right in front of her.

Her Winlock squad — which had to upset its way to a spot in the 2B District quarterfinals — had thrown two strong punches to stagger Adna right off the bat. But the Pirates came back in the third set, then went on a run in a lopsided fourth to tie the match up and bring it all down to one final set on Wednesday to play to keep their magic run alive.

Gone in a moment were the Cardinals who had taken the first two sets, the ones who had won four of their previous six matches, and tried on Cinderella’s slipper three nights earlier against South Bend. In their place was the team that had been swept by Adna last week, that had dropped its first five matches of the year, that came into 2021 having won one league matchup since 2014 without a District appearance to speak of since 2005.

“The last time we played Adna, we had quite a few errors,” Pennington said. “It was a lot of errors, and we had a hard time coming back from that mental exhaustion, error after error, feeling that defeat.

"I got scared, I did. I started feeling worried because in that fourth game, I looked at my girls and I saw that mental exhaustion again, where they started feeling down.”