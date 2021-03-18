2B Volleyball: Cinderella story — Winlock beats Adna in five to reach semis

ADNA — It was all crashing down, and Chastity Pennington could see it unfolding right in front of her.
Her Winlock squad — which had to upset its way to a spot in the 2B District quarterfinals — had thrown two strong punches to stagger Adna right off the bat. But the Pirates came back in the third set, then went on a run in a lopsided fourth to tie the match up and bring it all down to one final set on Wednesday to play to keep their magic run alive.
Gone in a moment were the Cardinals who had taken the first two sets, the ones who had won four of their previous six matches, and tried on Cinderella’s slipper three nights earlier against South Bend. In their place was the team that had been swept by Adna last week, that had dropped its first five matches of the year, that came into 2021 having won one league matchup since 2014 without a District appearance to speak of since 2005.
“The last time we played Adna, we had quite a few errors,” Pennington said. “It was a lot of errors, and we had a hard time coming back from that mental exhaustion, error after error, feeling that defeat.
"I got scared, I did. I started feeling worried because in that fourth game, I looked at my girls and I saw that mental exhaustion again, where they started feeling down.”
The fifth set started about as poorly as possible. Adna took the first point. Then it took the second. Then the Pirates kept scoring, again and again until Pennington had to take a timeout with her Cardinals down 8-0 and the window for a season-saving run shrinking to mousehole size.
But in that huddle, Pennington saw the new Winlock team reemerge — one that was completely focused on the situation at hand.
“They knew that they were making some critical errors; they knew they didn’t want to be,” Pennington said. “They knew what they had to do in order to pick it up, and they just did it. Once they caught that momentum back, there was no stopping them.”
Winlock did get the momentum back. The Cardinals got Addison Hall on serve, and she stayed there long enough to completely flip the game on its head. And eventually, Cinderella kept dancing with a five-set stunner, 25-18, 26-24, 14-25, 13-25, 15-11.
Hall served 10 straight points in the fifth set, turning the match around to give the Cardinals a lead. A brief Adna run later, it was a freshman taking Winlock’s fate over at the line, and Maddy Rohman delivered with four straight points, punctuating the final streak with back-to-back aces that punched the Cardinals’ ticket to Championship Saturday.
“You know, shaking things up, upsetting the world,” Pennington said. “So we’re doing good.”
Hall finished with 18 kills at the net, second only on the Cardinals to Madison Vigre’s 21. They were two of five Winlock players to finish in double-digits. Raegan Lester and Karlie Jones both put up a dozen and Kaitlynn Mitchell notched another 10 as a setter, scoring points herself when she wasn’t distributing for the rest of the offense.
“Kaitlynn worked her tail off,” Pennington said. “It was just beautiful set after beautiful set after beautiful set. I don’t know if they expected that, really.”
That wasn’t the only new thing Adna had to deal with from Winlock. When the two sides played on March 10, the Pirates rolled to relatively easy wins in the first and second sets before the Cardinals woke up. This time around, though, it was Winlock starting out on the front foot right away, and Adna was the one having to recover and collect itself.
“They were definitely scrambling,” Pennington said. “Their errors picked up, because it was a surprise. It did surprise them that we came out of the gate ready to play. Normally we’re kind of a warm-up-to-it team, but we’ve talked about that and we’ve worked on it a lot.”
Adna did end up recovering, and struck back hard and fast in the third and fourth sets. But the Cardinals were able to flip the switch that needed to be flipped just in time in the fifth and final set.
“There were multiple long rallies. Both teams were just really on it. It was a really good game," Pennington said. "I know that one of the rallies went well over a minute. Just consistent, back-and-forth, back-and-forth rallies, girls on both teams scrambling and doing everything they could to keep the ball in the air and successfully get it over. It was a fantastic game.”
And when the dust settled, Pennington’s squad hadn’t come crashing down at all. Instead, they appear stronger than ever and a Winlock side that last made the District tournament more than a decade and a half ago, and one that had to be reborn three years ago after briefly folding altogether, is now looking at a date with Toutle Lake on Saturday back at Adna. They're just one more shocker away from a spot in the District title game.
“No matter what happens on Saturday, these girls are going to walk out of there feeling extremely proud,” Pennington said. “They’re going to have a banner hanging, and it’s the first one hanging in a decade, or maybe even longer. That’s them. They’re the ones that put this in motion, and started the success that I think is going to continue at Winlock.”
Ducks fight off Mules to advance to 2B semis
TOUTLE — Toutle Lake needed four sets to take down a perennially pesky Wahkiakum side, but in the end the Fighting Ducks figured out a way to get the job done in a 26-24, 25-17, 19-25, 25-20 win to advance to the District IV 2B semifinals.
“We had a slow start and really had to battle back for the first game,” said Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian. “Wahkiakum never gave up and kept us on our toes all night. We need to work on eliminating mistakes on our side of the court.”
Everything about the offensive stat sheet for the Ducks was balanced for the Ducks. Molly Donald led the effort with 10 kills, and Marissa Smith, Grace Hadaller, and Ileigh Lynn all pitched in seven. Natalie Bair had 14 assists, and Jordyn Grbenhorst was right behind her with 13.
Donald, Smith, and Bair all served 100% on the night for Toutle Lake, while in the serve-receive game, Nikarra Smith and Makinley Byman led the passing effort.
The only issues Merzoian saw in victory were when things started to unravel a bit in the face of a push by the Mules, especially in the first and third sets.
“When things get tough we sometimes go into panic mode,” he said. “We are working on shaking that off.”
The Ducks were able to shake it off in the first set in time to come out on top. In the third, the Mules kept up momentum long enough to win the set, but the Ducks were able to regroup in the fourth.
Wahkiakum’s season comes to an end with a 7-5 record. But that final mark doesn’t paint a complete picture of what they’ve been able to achieve in a shotgun season that included a one-week precautionary COVID-19 quarantine and then the nightmarish road schedule that was required in order to play catch up.
“We definitely had some bright spots and never rolled over,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “The Mules kept fighting until the very end, so I'm proud of them for that.”
Reigha Niemeyer managed a 2.3 average on her passes in the match and handled most of the Mules’ serve receive responsibilities while also putting up 14 digs. Jansi Merz led the team with 16 kills and added two stuff blocks and two aces. Nalani Schultz and Teylor Sauer put up five kills each and Megan Leitz notched six kills.
The Mules’ setters, MJ Neves and Courtney Carlson, tallied a combined 32 assists, with Neves dishing a team-high 19.
Jordyn Watson earned praise from Hurley for a solid all-around performance but it was the team’s stable of reserves that got the biggest carrot from their coach.
“No matter who is on the bench at any given time, we can rely on their fire, energy and positivity as a source of strength,” Hurley said.
That’s the sort of thing that sticks out to a coach at the end of a long road that began four years ago for so many of the girls from Cathlamet.
“As a coach, I say goodbye to officially coaching nine seniors tonight,” Hurley explained. “Watching them grow into wonderful teammates, athletes and young women has been an honor. I look forward to their younger teammates upholding their legacy moving forward.”
Meanwhile, Toutle Lake (12-2) will advance to the final day of the postseason on Saturday at Adna. There, they’ll match up against upstart Winlock at 1 p.m., with a spot in the championship match later that day on the line.
Chinooks keep rolling against Toledo
KALAMA — If you thought having to face teams for the second time this year was going to slow down the unstoppable force that is Kalama volleyball, well, guess again.
The Chinooks didn’t slow down for a second in their District IV 2B tournament quarterfinal matchup against Toledo, sweeping the night 25-13, 25-18, 25-13.
“I think their eye is on the prize,” said Kalama coach Jeni O’Neil. “They are motivated to take first.”
If any team is going to get in their way, they’re going to have to figure out how to at least take a set from the Chinooks. Eleven matches into the year, and Kalama has won 33 straight sets without dropping a single one.
This time around against Toledo, Kalama was at least as dominant as it was in the schools’ first meeting back on Feb. 18. That match, Toledo scored 45 total points across three sets. Fast forward to Wednesday? Forty-four.
“I think they came in and they were excited,” Toledo coach Candance Maier said. “They played hard, they just didn’t win.”
Rylie Pliler led Toledo with nine kills and Kate Demery was nipping at her heels with eight. Brynn Williams added five kills while Emma Cline-Maier notched three kills and two blocks.
Maier added that Gracie Madill “dug a lot of hard-hit balls,” and Stacie Spahr tallied three kills and a block.
Early in the season Maier wondered what her team, and its five seniors, would like if they figured out how to play with sustained confidence. By the end of the season she knew precisely what her players were capable of, it’s just that they didn’t have quite enough to play the part of giant killer.
“They did get better mentally. I don’t know what you would call it, but they just didn't have as many up and down emotional experiences,” Maier said. “That was the biggest thing as I felt like they really overcame that against Wahkiakum. That’s where I saw it the most.”
But on Wednesday, against the fiercest team in all the land, Toledo lost their mojo just like so many others before them.
“They would go and score some points and then they’d get Jeni screaming and then the points would start rolling the other way,” Maier said. “And, obviously, they rolled a lot more than we did.”
For Kalama, Paige Chinchen and Marlee Vickers both logged eight kills to lead the winning effort. Irene Martinez added five kills of her own.
“We are excited about the level we are playing at right now,” O’Neil said.
Kalama (11-0) will roll into Championship Saturday to face Napavine, which swept Forks on Thursday, at Adna at 3 p.m.