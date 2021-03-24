2B Softball: Toledo plates a dozen to dump Loggers

TOLEDO — The Toledo nine were able to overcome a pair of early deficits to defeat Onalaska 12-6, Tuesday, in a season-opening Central 2B League softball contest.

“We were down 1-0 and 2-1 and then both times we battled back and that’s not always been the case for this group,” Toledo coach Chad Williams said. “I think it’s really important for this group to know that one or two runs is not the end of the world. We can score runs”

In their first time on the diamond since 2019 — and for the youngsters on the squad it was their first high school game ever — Toledo put up a dozen runs on ten hits in order to complete the comeback. Hailey Holmes, Abbie Marcil, Mileigh Jurica and Greenlee Clark all put up two hits and scored two runs in the game for Toledo. Jurica drove in two more runs, and Clark drove in another in the win.

Bethany Bowen took care of all of the pitching duties for the home team, scattering 13 hits over seven innings to earn the win.

“She threw a complete game for the first time in her life,” Williams said. “For her to spread out 13 hits over seven innings, she really did a good job. There was never really an inning where they went 1-2-3 so she worked hard... She knows she going to have to carry a lot of water for us this year.”