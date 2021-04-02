2B softball roundup: Jones leads Winlock to win over Stevenson

WINLOCK — The Winlock softball team snapped its mini skid Thursday, beating Stevenson 12-8 behind a big day from senior Karlie Jones.

Jones led the powerful offensive performance for the Cardinals with a 3-for-4 day. Behind her, Addison Hall, Tianna Bornstein-Cook, Madison Rohman, and Natasha Patton all had multi-hit games, as the Cardinals posted runs in four different innings.

“I always tell kids that offense is contagious, hitting is contagious,” said first-year Winlock coach Lauren Dumoulin. “It just takes one or two people to start a rally.”

Seven of those runs came in a big fourth inning. Right after the Bulldogs had finally broken onto the scoreboard with a pair in the top of the frame, the Cardinals came right back with a seven-spot, batting around to push their lead all the way up to 10-2.

“Everybody kind of got it going in that one inning,” Dumoulin said.

Stevenson scratched enough runs back to make it interesting, but each time the Winlock bats were able to extend the lead back out.

Following three games decided by more than 15 runs — one win and two losses — Dumoulin said it was good to see her squad in a game that was at least reasonably close from start to finish.