2B softball roundup: Jones leads Winlock to win over Stevenson

WINLOCK — The Winlock softball team snapped its mini skid Thursday, beating Stevenson 12-8 behind a big day from senior Karlie Jones.
Jones led the powerful offensive performance for the Cardinals with a 3-for-4 day. Behind her, Addison Hall, Tianna Bornstein-Cook, Madison Rohman, and Natasha Patton all had multi-hit games, as the Cardinals posted runs in four different innings.
“I always tell kids that offense is contagious, hitting is contagious,” said first-year Winlock coach Lauren Dumoulin. “It just takes one or two people to start a rally.”
Seven of those runs came in a big fourth inning. Right after the Bulldogs had finally broken onto the scoreboard with a pair in the top of the frame, the Cardinals came right back with a seven-spot, batting around to push their lead all the way up to 10-2.
“Everybody kind of got it going in that one inning,” Dumoulin said.
Stevenson scratched enough runs back to make it interesting, but each time the Winlock bats were able to extend the lead back out.
Following three games decided by more than 15 runs — one win and two losses — Dumoulin said it was good to see her squad in a game that was at least reasonably close from start to finish.
“You learn what you’re made of, you learn what you can overcome, you learn what you’re capable of when you play as a team,” she said. “It was good to see us kind of come together and have innings that maybe didn’t go our way where they got a couple runs, and we were able to put our hearts into it and rally back with the bats.”
Jones led that effort in the field as well from the pitching circle, spinning a complete game despite the eight runs allowed and finishing with 14 strikeouts.
“Even if the inning isn’t going her way, if they’re getting runners on or scoring a couple runs, she knows she’s got to pull it together when times get tough and be that anchor for our team,” Dumoulin said. “I think her heart is what centers our defensive side of the ball. She’s just a fighter and an awesome kid.
Winlock (2-2) is scheduled to face Onalaska on Monday.
Toledo spins no-no, drops 15 on Mules in three-inning win
TOLEDO — The Toledo softball team struck early and only needed three frames to dispatch Wahkiakum, scoring its 15th run in the bottom of the third to walk off with a 15-0 win.
Junior Brynn Williams went 2-for-3 at the top of the Toledo order and scored one run. Sophomore catcher Abbie Marcil added a 2-for-2 afternoon, driving in three runs and scoring three herself.
In the circle, Bethany Bowen struck out four batters in two innings of work for Toledo, and Haileigh Holmes capped off the win with one inning of work. Together, the two combined for a nine-out no-hitter, with the only Wahkiakum baserunner coming on a leadoff error in the top of the first.
“Our defense looked good with the exception of the one error right out of the gate,” said Toledo coach Chad Williams. “Facing the minimum is a really good thing to do.”
Meanwhile, Wahkiakum’s defense committed six errors on the day, while the Mules’ pitchers issued seven free passes.
“That’s really tough to get into a groove as a group of hitters, but it means the girls were patient and not swinging at bad pitches, so I can’t be upset with that at all,” Williams said.
It’s the third straight big offensive output for Toledo in three outings so far this season; it’s currently outscoring its opponents 44-6, with two shutouts.
Toledo (3-0) is set to face the defending State champs from Adna on Monday.
“Adna’s definitely going to tell us where we truly are,” Williams said. “I’m excited to see what we can do against them.”
Wahkiakum (0-3) is also scheduled to return to action Monday, playing at Rainier (Wash.).
Kalama clipped by Loggers
KALAMA — The Kalama softball team fell to 0-3 at Haydu Park on Thursday, losing to Onalaska 27-2 in three innings.
The Loggers struck for 13 runs in the top of the first, eight in the top of the second, and six in the top of the third, with the game called after three frames due to the mercy run rule. Kalama scratched across one run in the bottom of the first and one in the third.
Keauna Doughten, Lahna Moon, and Jessica Meyer all went 1-for-2 for the Chinooks.
Tabitha Gish pitched the first inning for Kalama, and Haylee Harvill — back from an arm injury — took the last two. The two combined to strike out four Loggers.
Kalama (0-3) is scheduled to take on Morton-White Pass in Randle on Monday.