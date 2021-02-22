2B Soccer: Toledo puts up eight on Ducks

The mud-aided goal cut Toledo's lead in half just before the halftime whistle, but Vasquez said afterward that the sloppy pitch — still dealing with the aftermath of snow melt and Toutle Lake’s Tuesday football game against Wahkiakum — affected the game from start to finish.

“It was one of those games where the mud just slowed down the first half,” Vasquez said. “In the second half, we just went with it. I told the girls, ‘If you’re going to get dirty, you might as well get dirty and go out there and play.’”

Vasquez said that the field was the most torn up between the football hash marks, where most of the action was Tuesday. So instead of drastically changing his possession-oriented strategy, he told his players to stop trying to find gaps down the middle of the field and instead work down the wings and send crosses in toward the goal.

The change paid off quickly, with Smith leading the charge. It started in the 46th minute, with her finding Rose Dillon, who put the ball home to make it 3-1. Five minutes later, Toledo won a corner, Smith swung in a ball that went straight to the head of a darting Keylin Plancarte, and the senior midfielder hammered it into the top corner.