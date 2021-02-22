2B Soccer: Toledo puts up eight on Ducks

TOLEDO — After a one-game slide Toledo got back on track Monday, making quick work of Toutle Lake in an 8-1 mud-covered victory.
Junior midfielder Marina Smith had another big day to lead the Toledo offense, bagging four goals and assisting on three more. She now has seven goals this season.
“She developed a really good kick over the summer,” Toledo coach Noel Vasquez said. “We’re just lucky that people are leaving her with 10 yards, and she takes advantage of the situation.”
That’s exactly what happened in the seventh minute, when Smith fired it home from 20 yards out to get the Indians on the board and the route started.
The score would stay 1-0 for nearly 20 minutes, until Toledo double its lead on a completely opposite style of goal than the first. With the Ducks mounting pressure, junior Jazzy Zarate stole the ball away and took it 40 yards the other way, dribbling past and through Toutle Lake defenders before slotting it past the keeper to make the score 2-0.
Toutle Lake — which only forced three saves out of Toledo sophomore keeper Daphnie Bybee all night — pulled one back in a somewhat controversial manner in the 39th minute.
“The goal was kind of sloppy, a ricochet in the mud,” Vasquiez said. “There were no assistant referees. The girls said it never crossed the line, but the ref called it from his point of view.”
The mud-aided goal cut Toledo's lead in half just before the halftime whistle, but Vasquez said afterward that the sloppy pitch — still dealing with the aftermath of snow melt and Toutle Lake’s Tuesday football game against Wahkiakum — affected the game from start to finish.
“It was one of those games where the mud just slowed down the first half,” Vasquez said. “In the second half, we just went with it. I told the girls, ‘If you’re going to get dirty, you might as well get dirty and go out there and play.’”
Vasquez said that the field was the most torn up between the football hash marks, where most of the action was Tuesday. So instead of drastically changing his possession-oriented strategy, he told his players to stop trying to find gaps down the middle of the field and instead work down the wings and send crosses in toward the goal.
The change paid off quickly, with Smith leading the charge. It started in the 46th minute, with her finding Rose Dillon, who put the ball home to make it 3-1. Five minutes later, Toledo won a corner, Smith swung in a ball that went straight to the head of a darting Keylin Plancarte, and the senior midfielder hammered it into the top corner.
“I can tell you that in the six years I’ve been here at Toledo, I don’t think we’ve ever scored on a header off a corner kick,” Vasquez said.
Three minutes after that, Smith set up Dillon again for Toledo’s third goal — and her third assist — in eight minutes, and the Indians were suddenly up 5-1.
With all of those assists to her name, Smith went back to scoring mode, compiling a second-half hat trick with goals in the 59th, 65th, and 78th minutes.
Toledo (2-1) is scheduled to play Wednesday at Stevenson.