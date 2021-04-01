2B Golf: Mules make most of home match

Editor’s Note: This report was provided by Wahkiakum golf coach Nick Vavoudis and has been subject to only minor editing for style and space considerations.
CATHLAMET — The travel weary Mules golf team was in dire need of some “home cooking” and good weather. Conditions were perfect, 65 degrees with a soft breeze at Skyline Golf Course as Wahkiakum welcombed Toutle Lake, Winlock and Columbia Adventist for a league match on Wednesday.
The prevailing thought was the first group, with Wahkiakum’s Logan LaBerge and Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson, would duke it out for first place. The battle ensued with LaBerge shooting par on the first four holes and building a five stroke lead, not knowing that Wahkiakum’s number two player, Kaleo Silva, was staking his own claim by shooting 47 to finish in second place.
LaBerge ran into some trouble at the top of the course but finished as medalist with a round of 45. Swanson finished third with a 49, Winlock’s Joe Welch finished fourth at 50 and Columbia Adventist’s Braiden Ermshar finished sixth with a 52.
The Mules’ best four scores totaled 204, good enough to move their season record to 8-1 as Toutle Lake, Winlock and Columbia Adventist all failed to field complete teams.
“A 27 stroke improvement from Monday’s match at Riverside was remarkable,” Vavoudis said.
Silva, a senior for the Mules, accounted for 18 of those saved strokes himself.
“It makes sense since outside of medalist Logan LaBerge he has logged more practice than the guys that just started two Mondays ago,” Vavoudis added. “ One of those guys was Colten Vic who improved by 11 strokes shooting 55.”
Also scoring for the Mules were Kyler Sauce 57, Avery Wiltse-Hiatt 58, and Braxton Johns 59.
“It took three matches to get the entire team shooting in at least the 50s and I’m thinking it will take three more matches to get the players in the 40s,” Vavoudis noted. “We are steadily improving with more playing time and that’s what I’m hoping for. If we can get one or two more guys shooting in the 40s before the District Tournament on April 28th, we’ll have a shot at recapturing the District Trophy.”
Wahkiakum is scheduled to play Winlock at Newaukum Golf Course on April 12.