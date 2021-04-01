2B Golf: Mules make most of home match

Editor’s Note: This report was provided by Wahkiakum golf coach Nick Vavoudis and has been subject to only minor editing for style and space considerations.

CATHLAMET — The travel weary Mules golf team was in dire need of some “home cooking” and good weather. Conditions were perfect, 65 degrees with a soft breeze at Skyline Golf Course as Wahkiakum welcombed Toutle Lake, Winlock and Columbia Adventist for a league match on Wednesday.

The prevailing thought was the first group, with Wahkiakum’s Logan LaBerge and Toutle Lake’s Zach Swanson, would duke it out for first place. The battle ensued with LaBerge shooting par on the first four holes and building a five stroke lead, not knowing that Wahkiakum’s number two player, Kaleo Silva, was staking his own claim by shooting 47 to finish in second place.

LaBerge ran into some trouble at the top of the course but finished as medalist with a round of 45. Swanson finished third with a 49, Winlock’s Joe Welch finished fourth at 50 and Columbia Adventist’s Braiden Ermshar finished sixth with a 52.

The Mules’ best four scores totaled 204, good enough to move their season record to 8-1 as Toutle Lake, Winlock and Columbia Adventist all failed to field complete teams.