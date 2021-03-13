2B Football: Tigers Blast Mules

NAPAVINE — The Tigers took care of business at home Friday, shellacking Wahkiakum 61-20 to set up a rematch showdown with undefeated Onalaska in the 2B Southwest Washington Football League championship next week.

The Tigers (4-1) are now on a four-game tear with wins over some of the top 2B teams in the state (Kalama, Forks and Rainier).

On Friday, Tigers do-it-all quarterback Laythan Demarest threw for 177 yards and three scores while also running for 100 yards and two more touchdowns on just five carries.

Napavine exploded for 540 total yards as a team, including 363 on the ground and 177 through the air, and Fay praised the offensive line for creating opportunities for the offense.

“Offensively, there wasn’t a lot we couldn’t do,” Fay said. “Defensively, Wahkiakum was well prepared. They had a few gadget plays, they beat us on a double pass and a halfback pass. Wahkiakum played their hearts out. They’re a well-coached program.”

Jake Leitz led the Mules with 43 rushing yards and hauled in one pass for 31 yards. Brody Carlson threw for 106 yards and two touchdowns. Brodie Avalon caught one pass for 47 yards and Dominic Curl caught one pass for 41 yards.