2B Football: Mules down undermanned Morton-White Pass

Two games into the season, the Mules have outscored their opponents 102-8, and have done so with a running clock in three of their eight quarters of play. Hansen said that against undermanned squads like Toutle Lake and MWP, it is hard to judge just how good his team could be, but at the same time, the Mules can only beat the teams on their schedule, which is already shorter than anyone would like.

“Having six seniors that realize the way the pandemic is, and there’s not a nine or 10-game season, you better take your opportunities while you get them, and they’re maximizing them right now,” Hansen said. “When you think about it, if we can stay in Phase 2 — which everybody’s hoping — we’re a third of the season over. There’s only four games left, provided we can keep in Phase 2 and get the season in. It goes fast. We were talking that if everything goes well, we’ve got 16 practices left and the season’s done.”

Wahkiakum (2-0) is scheduled to take on Raymond-South Bend next Friday in South Bend.

Fighting Ducks falter at North Beach

OCEAN SHORES — Toutle Lake fell to 0-2 on the season with a 20-6 loss to North Beach on Saturday in Ocean Shores in 2B football action.