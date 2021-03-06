2B Football: Kalama shuts out Toledo in first half, rolls to win; Mules win, too

KALAMA — Kalama stacked another win on top of its impressive showing in Montesano last week, taking down Toledo 42-20 at home behind a big first half.
The Chinooks put up 28 unanswered points in the first two quarters, taking advantage of some costly Toledo miscues that took the Indians out of good drives.
Jackson Esary went 8-for-18 for 134 passing yards and three touchdowns, but did throw a trio of interceptions as well. Max Cox was on the receiving end for most of that output, hauling in four catches for 96 yards.
It was a major departure in terms of style from the Onalaska offense the Indians had to try to stop six days ago.
“It doesn’t get any more opposite than that, does it?” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “It’s a completely different animal. But our guys, we played really, really well defensively. We did exactly what we wanted to. There were just times when they were physically bigger, faster, and stronger, and they took advantage of that. And Esary’s a stud.”
Toledo, as it generally does, kept it on the ground nearly the entire game, racking up 401 rushing yards along the way. Playing with a few new faces on the offensive line, though, they sometimes put it on the ground a bit too literally, fumbling the snap four times, including three times on fourth down.
“Really, we moved the ball well all four quarters, and when we were stopped early, a big part of it was us stopping ourselves,” Christensen said.
Toledo finally got the offense humming in the second half, with two Davin Kinsman touchdowns and a 94-yard Carlo Arceo-Hansen scamper, but by then it was too little, too late.
Next Friday, Toledo (2-2) is scheduled to play at home against Adna, while Kalama (2-1) will head to Onalaska.
Mules bring home bacon, bust Bulldogs
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum continued their winning ways Friday with a 47-7 win over Stevenson in Central 2B League Football action that proved the old adage; Wahkiakum —it’s a tough place to place.
True to form, the Mules rattled off 21 unanswered points to start the contest and led 33-7 at the intermission. That onslaught led the way to a total of 389 offensive yards while the defense held strong for all but one possession all game long.
Helping to lead that defense effort was Ashden Niemeyer, a defensive lineman who racked up 11 tackles while also, curiously, leading the team in interceptions. One of those picks was off of a tipped pass, which isn’t all together unusual, but the other came in flying pig fashion when Niemeyer dropped back in coverage and picked off an errant Bulldog pass.
When Niemeyer was hauling in interceptions, he was delivering slobber knocker hits to the Bulldogs’ ball carriers.
“It helps with the mentality that we hit people because he hits people,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “He really helped on the offensive side of the ball and then on defense he had the two interceptions and he was a force inside.”
Brody Carlson also had an interception for the Mules while Colten Vik recovered a fumble and amassed a dozen tackles to his credit. Dominic Curl was able to get in on the fun by notching a safety when he tackled the Bulldogs’ punter in the end zone.
Of course, the beasts of burden put in work on offense, too. Curl led the Mules ground attack with 82 yards on six carries. Brody Carlson three for 33 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day with Zack Carlson catching one from nine yards out and Brodie Avalon hauling in another toss from 11 yards out.
Chance Cothren added 60 yards on six carries and touch down runs of 10 yards and 1-yard. Jacob Johnson had a three yard touchdown run and Jake Leitz had a two yard touchdown run. Leitz also helped to keep Stevenson feeling low down when, after their lone score of the day, he took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 70-yards to the stable.
With a record of 4-0 on the season the Mules have outscored their opponents 194-21. Next week, though, Wahkiakum is sure to be tested like never before thanks to a late-breaking schedule change.
“They’re going to have their work cut out for them now that the schedule has changed a little,” Hansen noted Friday night. “We didn’t want to play an 8-man game against North Beach, so through some moves by the ADs we are now going to go up to Napavine on senior night. We’re going to be walking into the Tiger Den there… We’ll have to play flawless to compete in that game but it will be fun. It will be a good test.”