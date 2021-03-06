2B Football: Kalama shuts out Toledo in first half, rolls to win; Mules win, too

When Niemeyer was hauling in interceptions, he was delivering slobber knocker hits to the Bulldogs’ ball carriers.

“It helps with the mentality that we hit people because he hits people,” Wahkiakum coach Eric Hansen said. “He really helped on the offensive side of the ball and then on defense he had the two interceptions and he was a force inside.”

Brody Carlson also had an interception for the Mules while Colten Vik recovered a fumble and amassed a dozen tackles to his credit. Dominic Curl was able to get in on the fun by notching a safety when he tackled the Bulldogs’ punter in the end zone.

Of course, the beasts of burden put in work on offense, too. Curl led the Mules ground attack with 82 yards on six carries. Brody Carlson three for 33 yards and a pair of touchdowns on the day with Zack Carlson catching one from nine yards out and Brodie Avalon hauling in another toss from 11 yards out.

Chance Cothren added 60 yards on six carries and touch down runs of 10 yards and 1-yard. Jacob Johnson had a three yard touchdown run and Jake Leitz had a two yard touchdown run. Leitz also helped to keep Stevenson feeling low down when, after their lone score of the day, he took the ensuing kickoff and returned it 70-yards to the stable.