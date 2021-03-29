2B Baseball Roundup: Loggers topple Toledo in extras; Kalama falls to La Center

ONALASKA — Toledo had a tough time in the extra frames Saturday losing 3-2 to Onalaska on a walk-off base on balls in the bottom of the 11th inning of their Central 2B League baseball tilt.

The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the pitchers’ extravaganza but Toledo was able to scratch a run across in the fifth inning to tie the game up at 1-1.

Ryan Bloomstrom pitched three innings without giving up an earned run to start the game for Toledo and Caiden Schultz followed up with five more innings of shutout baseball. The two pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts, with Schultz accounting for a dozen of those punchouts.

The tied score held for the next four innings until Toledo took the lead, momentarily, in the top of the tenth frame. But Onalaska battled back to knot the game up once again and force the game into the 11th inning where a bases loaded walk to Tufff Lyons brought in the winning run for the home team.

Toledo coach Bill Waag called the loss, “a tough one.”

Toledo had six hits in the game but no player had more than one. Kaden Sellards was able to bring in a run with his hit and Brandon Guyer managed to do the same. Jesse Town, Justin Filla, Bloomstrom and Geoffrey Glass also had hits in the loss.