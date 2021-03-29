2B Baseball Roundup: Loggers topple Toledo in extras; Kalama falls to La Center

ONALASKA — Toledo had a tough time in the extra frames Saturday losing 3-2 to Onalaska on a walk-off base on balls in the bottom of the 11th inning of their Central 2B League baseball tilt.
The Loggers took a 1-0 lead in the second inning of the pitchers’ extravaganza but Toledo was able to scratch a run across in the fifth inning to tie the game up at 1-1.
Ryan Bloomstrom pitched three innings without giving up an earned run to start the game for Toledo and Caiden Schultz followed up with five more innings of shutout baseball. The two pitchers combined for 17 strikeouts, with Schultz accounting for a dozen of those punchouts.
The tied score held for the next four innings until Toledo took the lead, momentarily, in the top of the tenth frame. But Onalaska battled back to knot the game up once again and force the game into the 11th inning where a bases loaded walk to Tufff Lyons brought in the winning run for the home team.
Toledo coach Bill Waag called the loss, “a tough one.”
Toledo had six hits in the game but no player had more than one. Kaden Sellards was able to bring in a run with his hit and Brandon Guyer managed to do the same. Jesse Town, Justin Filla, Bloomstrom and Geoffrey Glass also had hits in the loss.
Toledo (1-1) is scheduled to play at Wahkiakum on Thursday at 4 p.m.
Wildcats capitalize on Kalama miscues
LA Center — Kalama issued a few too many free passes, committed a few too many errors, and failed to strike while the iron was hot Saturday as La Center came back for a 8-4 win in non-league baseball action.
Kalama took a 2-0 lead in the third inning but in the bottom half of the frame the Wildcats bounced back to post four runs of their own. A three spot in the fourth inning and another run in the fifth inning put the game out of reach for the Chinooks.
Tommy Brandenburg and Shayden Jones each had a hit for Kalama, but no other Chinooks reached base by swinging the stick.
Keaton Fisher and Jones each pitched two innings for Kalama with Jones notching three strikeouts along the way.
But four errors and numerous other miscues that don’t show up in the scorebook were too much for Kalama to overcome. After shutting out Winlock in their season-opener Kalama has now lost to Toutle Lake and La Center in back-to-back affairs and the Chinooks’ skipper sees a troubling pattern that’s begun to emerge.
“We’re not a very good team right now,” Walker said. “We’re just killing ourselves. We’ve given up 17 runs on just seven hits the last two games. It just blows my mind.”
Kalama (1-2, 1-1 league) is scheduled to host Stevenson on Tuesday.