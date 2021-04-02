2B Baseball Roundup: Bats carry Wahkiakum to victory over Toledo

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum must have had their bats warming up in the sun Thursday because they came out of the box hot on their way to an 11-3 win over Toledo in Central 2B League baseball action.

The Mules put up four runs in the first and second innings and belted out nine hits on the day to secure the win. That tally included a homerun by Brody Carlson.

“Wahkiakum jumped on us early and we never recovered,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “Too many errors and we are not playing with any energy.”

Toledo didn’t help themselves out any by committing seven errors in the field.

On the flip side, the Mules turned in a nearly perfect defensive performance, with Beau Carlson and Dominic Curl splitting the pitching duties.

"Brody made a few phenomenal plays at shortstop," Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said.

Brannon Guyer pitched two innings for Toledo without giving up an earned run and struck out three batters. Ryan Bloomstrom pitched the final two frames for the visitors, allowing one earned run and striking out two more batters.

At the plate, though, Toledo was only able to muster six hits. Geoffrey Glass was the only Toledo player with two hits and he also drove in a run.