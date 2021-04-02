2B Baseball Roundup: Bats carry Wahkiakum to victory over Toledo

CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum must have had their bats warming up in the sun Thursday because they came out of the box hot on their way to an 11-3 win over Toledo in Central 2B League baseball action.
The Mules put up four runs in the first and second innings and belted out nine hits on the day to secure the win. That tally included a homerun by Brody Carlson.
“Wahkiakum jumped on us early and we never recovered,” Toledo coach Bill Waag said. “Too many errors and we are not playing with any energy.”
Toledo didn’t help themselves out any by committing seven errors in the field.
On the flip side, the Mules turned in a nearly perfect defensive performance, with Beau Carlson and Dominic Curl splitting the pitching duties.
"Brody made a few phenomenal plays at shortstop," Wahkiakum coach Marc Niemeyer said.
Brannon Guyer pitched two innings for Toledo without giving up an earned run and struck out three batters. Ryan Bloomstrom pitched the final two frames for the visitors, allowing one earned run and striking out two more batters.
At the plate, though, Toledo was only able to muster six hits. Geoffrey Glass was the only Toledo player with two hits and he also drove in a run.
“We can swing the bats better, but we're not showing it in the last two games,” Waag said.
For Wahkiakum, Ashden Niemeyer had a pair of hits and drove in three runs. Beau Carlson, who handled part of the pitching duties on the day for the Mules, added two hits. Chance Cothren also had a pair of hits and drove in a pair of runs.
"Now that we're getting back in the swing of things it's pretty fun playing baseball the right way," Niemeyer said. "Those first few games got a little weird."
Toledo (1-2) is scheduled to host Adna on Monday. Wahkiakum (3-1-1) is scheduled to play at Napavine on Thursday.
Cards hold off late Bulldogs’ rally
CARSON — Winlock made things interesting down the home stretch, Thursday, but found its footing just in time to secure a 6-4 win over Stevenson in C2BL baseball happenings.
Mekhi Morlin delivered the Cardinals to the doorstep of victory by pitching 6 ⅔ innings and striking out ten Bulldogs. But when Stevenson insisted the junior had reached his pitch count limit Winlock was forced to pull in a cold reliever from center field to chase the final out.
Aiden Eitel was the outfielder tasked with retiring one more Bulldog, but that task proved easier said than done. With one runner on second base already, Eitel walked three batters in a row to bring in a run and light a fire in the home dugout. After going 3-1 on the next batter, though, Eitel closed the game out with a strikeout to seal the close shave victory.
Winlock had six hits on the day and they all came out of the top three spots in the lineup. Leadoff man Landon Timens had a pair of hits, including a bunt for a hit, to go with a walk and two runs scored. Eitel notched a pair of hits, including a double, and an RBI, and Morlin whacked a pair of doubles while driving in three runs to help his own cause.
The Winlock coaching staff noted that catcher Payton Sickles was the glue that held it all together while the wheels were threatening to come off late. He even pulled out a pump fake on a swinging bunt midway through the game in order to catch a runner at third base in no-man’s land for a rally killing out.
Winlock (2-3, 1-3 league) is scheduled to play at Onalaska at 2 p.m. on Monday.