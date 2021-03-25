2B Baseball: Mules outlast Fishermen in arms race

ILWACO — The reality that every coach has known they’ll have to deal with in 2021 struck hard for Ilwaco on Thursday, as the Fishermen — who have been practicing less than a week and had a league game scheduled for Friday — quite simply ran out of pitching in a 22-11 loss to Wahkiakum.
“You can’t really extend kids past 50 or 60 if they haven’t thrown that much, and most of our kids are three-sport kids,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “They play football, and they were fully invested in football up until Friday a week ago. It’s hard.”
The result was a high-scoring affair that turned from close to a blowout in the late innings. Already two pitchers into the game, with his top hurler on the bench with an injury sustained earlier in the week and a more important matchup on the horizon, Hopkins made the decision rest his best arms the rest of the way. The Mules went into the top of the sixth up 8-7, and proceeded to drop 15 runs in the frame, putting the game way out of reach and triggering the ten-run mercy rule.
But despite the result, Hopkins said he saw plenty of positives from his Fishermen — perhaps even more than in their 9-8 loss to Ocosta to open the season.
Wahkiakum put up four runs in the top of the first, but Ilwaco came right back to tie it in its half of the inning, then took a 7-5 lead two innings later thanks to a three-run third.
“We you can do things at the plate, it just changes the game,” Hopkins said. “We played Ocosta on Tuesday and it was frustrating. Going up there and flailing away against the first live pitching my kids had seen all year, they struggled, it was tough. But two days later, we’re swinging the bat, and Wahkiakum had some really good kids on the mound.”
Derrick Cutting went 3-for-3 at the top of the order for the Fishermen, adding a pair of walks, two runs scored, and an RBI. Right behind him, Dylan Simonson drove in four runs and scored another on a 2-for-3 outing, and Boston Caron and Nate Hopkins both added two-hit games.
On the Wahkiakum side of the diamond, the Mules’ brother-filled lineup was hot top-to-bottom. The Carlsons went 4-for-5 combined with seven runs scored and seven more driven in. The two Curls joined forces to go 2-for-5 with three walks, two runs scored, and an RBI, and the Collupy brothers went 2-for-6 with two runs and four RBIs.
Ilwaco (0-2) was set to host North Beach on Friday, while Wahkiakum (1-1) is scheduled to play at Adna on Monday.