2B Baseball: Mules outlast Fishermen in arms race

ILWACO — The reality that every coach has known they’ll have to deal with in 2021 struck hard for Ilwaco on Thursday, as the Fishermen — who have been practicing less than a week and had a league game scheduled for Friday — quite simply ran out of pitching in a 22-11 loss to Wahkiakum.

“You can’t really extend kids past 50 or 60 if they haven’t thrown that much, and most of our kids are three-sport kids,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “They play football, and they were fully invested in football up until Friday a week ago. It’s hard.”

The result was a high-scoring affair that turned from close to a blowout in the late innings. Already two pitchers into the game, with his top hurler on the bench with an injury sustained earlier in the week and a more important matchup on the horizon, Hopkins made the decision rest his best arms the rest of the way. The Mules went into the top of the sixth up 8-7, and proceeded to drop 15 runs in the frame, putting the game way out of reach and triggering the ten-run mercy rule.

But despite the result, Hopkins said he saw plenty of positives from his Fishermen — perhaps even more than in their 9-8 loss to Ocosta to open the season.

