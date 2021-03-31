2B Baseball: Forks pan fries Fishermen in five

LONG BEACH — Forks didn’t let a long and winding bus ride down the coastal highway put their bats to sleep Tuesday as they exploded for a dozen runs in a 12-1 win over Ilwaco in Pacific 2B League baseball action.

The Spartans scored one run in the first but then hung seven more on the Fishermen in the second inning to push the game beyond the point of no return. A three run fifth inning gave Forks an 11 run lead that led to an early ending when the mercy rule went into effect.

The Spartans pounded out 14 hits in the contest.

“We started six freshmen, including both of our pitchers,” Ilwaco coach Bret Hopkins said. “Came down to the second inning. We made multiple errors and they blew it open.”

Kaemon Sawa, a freshman southpaw, started the game on the hill for Ilwaco and allowed nine hits over two innings while striking out four batters.

“He did great, we just didn't help him out defensively,” Hopkins said.

Kyle Morris, a freshman righty, handled the next three innings, allowing five hits and four runs while striking out five Spartans in his first pitching appearance of the season.