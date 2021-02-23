2B/1B Volleyball Roundup: Chinooks start sweep party

ADNA — Kalama’s immaculate start to the winter season continued on the road Monday, with the Chinooks taking down Adna 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.
Three matches into the season, the Nooks have yet to drop a set.
“We are still working on finding our groove and getting back into the swing of things but overall I’m proud of the leadership my players have shown,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “They are a well-rounded group that lean on each other. If one person makes an error there’s always someone there to make it better next play.”
That leadership came into play Monday in Kalama’s first road match of the season, when the Chinooks got off to a bit of a rough start in a closer first set.
“We just started slow tonight and made quite a few errors in the beginning.” O’Neil said. “We warmed up the second set and started executing our offense."
O’Neil said that Kalama’s success started in the back with libero Maggie Glasser — one of three seniors on the team — racking up a team-high 15 kills and running the Chinooks’ serve-receive.
Meanwhile, fellow senior Marlee Vickers led the Chinooks on offense from her outside hitter spot with 13 kills. Sophomore middle blocker Kendal Collins had nine kills herself, and junior Paige Chinchen had six.
"One major thing we focused on going into the second set was our energy level," O'Neil added. "We always play better when our energy is up and that is definitely something we can control.”
Kalama was scheduled to take on Napavine on Tuesday.
Ducks down Cards
Toutle Lake bounced back from a tough outing against Castle Rock in dominant fashion at the expense of Winlock, trouncing the Cardinals in three sets, 25-9, 25-10, 25-15.
The Fighting Ducks went the entire match without a service error, with Molly Donald and Natalie Bair leading the way with three aces apiece.
“Tonight was definitely a great serving night for us,” coach Don Merzoian said.
Donald also was the high-kill Duck on the night, finishing with 10. Marissa Smith had five kills and four blocks. Bair added 10 assists.
Toutle Lake (2-1) is scheduled to host Toledo on Tuesday night.