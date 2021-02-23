2B/1B Volleyball Roundup: Chinooks start sweep party

ADNA — Kalama’s immaculate start to the winter season continued on the road Monday, with the Chinooks taking down Adna 25-20, 25-14, 25-14.

Three matches into the season, the Nooks have yet to drop a set.

“We are still working on finding our groove and getting back into the swing of things but overall I’m proud of the leadership my players have shown,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “They are a well-rounded group that lean on each other. If one person makes an error there’s always someone there to make it better next play.”

That leadership came into play Monday in Kalama’s first road match of the season, when the Chinooks got off to a bit of a rough start in a closer first set.

“We just started slow tonight and made quite a few errors in the beginning.” O’Neil said. “We warmed up the second set and started executing our offense."

O’Neil said that Kalama’s success started in the back with libero Maggie Glasser — one of three seniors on the team — racking up a team-high 15 kills and running the Chinooks’ serve-receive.