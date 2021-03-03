2A Volleyball: Woodland wins in controversial style against Monarchs

Down one set to none to Mark Morris and having just watched her team lose four straight match points to get pushed to a 24-24 tie, Woodland coach Danielle Hutton called one of the shortest timeouts she might ever run.

She pointed to all six of her players in the huddle, one at a time, and asked one question of each.

“One thing they were each going to do,” Hutton said. “I just needed to know. We needed to change what we were doing, we needed to get the job done. I needed to know what job they were each going to do.”

The answers came rolling back, rapid-fire style. One player was going to give a good pass, one was going to make a perfect set, one was going to put it away. Just like that, Hutton had heard what she needed to hear, and sent her players back out with more than 40 seconds left in the timeout.

Woodland went on to fight off two set points before putting the second set away with a pair of Liz Hurn aces, and the Beavers rolled on to win out in a close four-set victory, 20-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22.

“We need to remember to always play our level and play our game,” Hutton said. “A lot of the times we will start going down a little bit, and we have to remember our game.”