2A Volleyball: Woodland wins in controversial style against Monarchs

Down one set to none to Mark Morris and having just watched her team lose four straight match points to get pushed to a 24-24 tie, Woodland coach Danielle Hutton called one of the shortest timeouts she might ever run.
She pointed to all six of her players in the huddle, one at a time, and asked one question of each.
“One thing they were each going to do,” Hutton said. “I just needed to know. We needed to change what we were doing, we needed to get the job done. I needed to know what job they were each going to do.”
The answers came rolling back, rapid-fire style. One player was going to give a good pass, one was going to make a perfect set, one was going to put it away. Just like that, Hutton had heard what she needed to hear, and sent her players back out with more than 40 seconds left in the timeout.
Woodland went on to fight off two set points before putting the second set away with a pair of Liz Hurn aces, and the Beavers rolled on to win out in a close four-set victory, 20-25, 28-26, 25-21, 25-22.
“We need to remember to always play our level and play our game,” Hutton said. “A lot of the times we will start going down a little bit, and we have to remember our game.”
Tuesday's showdown at Ted M. Natt Court was a game of runs, which saw the Monarchs claw nearly all the way back from a 21-9 deficit in the third set and fight off two match points in the fourth. But it could have been closer if not for controversy.
Down 24-22 and needing two points to take the set to extras, the Monarchs thought they had gotten one of those points on a bang-bang play at their left pin. The referees initially called the Beavers block for going into the net. After the ball went back to Mark Morris to serve, though, one of the line judges interjected to say that the Mark Morris attack had gone into the antennae before reaching the block. After an extended deliberation the referees changed their mind and gave Woodland the point and the match, and sent the Mark Morris faithful home confused and unhappy.
“(The first referee) said that there are two line judges for a reason, and that the other line judge, across the court, had the call,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Mark Morris started off hot and going on several extended runs of its own. They took the first set, and then jumped out to a lead in the second with an offense focused on going right down the middle of the court.
Sophomore middle blocker Emma Fisher logged 11 of her game-high 15 kills in the first set, and early on, the Beavers just couldn’t stop her.
“She’s amazing,” Hewitt said. “I’ve been trying to get Emma going all season. She had a slow start to the season, but she had herself a night, and she really carried us tonight.”
But as the match went on, Woodland started to find its groove in bits and pieces. A good part of that had to do with senior Emma Swett, who led the Beavers with a triple-double, logging 14 kills, 14 digs, and 12 assists.
Behind her, Kennedy Huesties had 10 kills, six of which came in the third set when the Beavers flipped the script on the Monarchs and started running quick hitters of their own on sets up the middle. On the left pin, Lucy George had seven kills for Woodland.
Swett, Hurn, and Mackenzie Gilchrist all finished with four aces for Woodland, which ended both the second and third sets at the service line, even though Hutton wasn’t completely happy with the final product.
“I don’t think our serves were that consistent tonight,” she said. “We do have aggressive serves, though.”
The decisive fourth set was close the entire way, but Woodland took advantage of a couple of Mark Morris errors and a foul to take a 20-18 lead and force a timeout from Hewitt. Out of the break, the Beavers went to Swett again and again to put the set away, with the senior logging three kills and a block to get it to match point.
On the brink of victory, the errors reared their ugly head for Woodland one last time, with a passing error and an attacking error that set up the dramatic finish.
“Honestly, that was all a blur,” Hutton said. “I’m not satisfied after that, let’s just say that.”
Ellie Weber had 13 kills for Mark Morris and a game-high six aces, and sophomore setter Kendall Blondin had a double-double for the Monarchs with 32 assists and 13 digs.
“This was definitely our goal coming into this season, we really wanted this match,” Hewitt said. “They have some dynamite players on that team that really takes them to a new level, and I thought we played them really well. Our energy was really great and we executed our gameplan. We just had too many moments where we were down on that roller coaster that we couldn’t come out of quick enough.”
Mark Morris (2-3) is scheduled to face Washougal in a road matchup Thursday, while Woodland (5-1) is set to host Hudson’s Bay.