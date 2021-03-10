2A Volleyball: Jills get last run (and laugh) against Hockinson

The momentum was palpable all night long at the Lumberdome, shifting from one side to the other over and over again Tuesday, as the R.A. Long volleyball team won in five sets over Hockinson, 25-12, 23-25, 11-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a match that made up for occasional breaks in technical perfection with pure, unadulterated drama.
“It’s not fun to be eight months pregnant and have that adrenaline running through your body,” said R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon after the match. “But I’m just glad they delivered. I really am, because it makes it so much sweeter.”
Whichever team had the ball at the service line seemed to always be one breath away from a massive, momentum-shifting run Tuesday night, and in the end, the Lumberjills found themselves on the right side of the last one to win the match.
After jumping ahead 10-2 to open the final set, powered by three Y Ta kills and plenty of mistakes from a rattled Hockinson side, the Jills simply lost their grasp on that momentum. Their attacks were blocked, their serve-receive was off, and the Hawks whittled the lead down to just one score at 10-9.
Then, Hockinson gifted R.A. Long a point on a bad pass, and gave serve back to the Jills. After all the runs the Hawks had gone on, Nailon needed Harli Witham to deliver at the service line, and the freshman libero did just that, firing four good serves in a row to keep the Hawks out of system, getting an ace and forcing a pair of attack errors along with a match-ending foul for too many touches.
“Even if we’re up 24-0, we still have a hard time pulling things together,” Nailon said. “But we did tonight, and that is promising.”
That fifth set was a perfect microcosm of the match as a whole. A day after being humbled by Ridgefield and the Spudders’ lineup of college-bound starters, R.A. Long came out firing, and Hockinson just couldn’t handle the Jills’ serves.
“With the first set, we were more calm and we weren’t as nervous,” Ta said. “We kind of played to have fun, just to play.”
The Lumberjills finished with nine aces in the first set, including four from freshman middle blocker Danni Hopper in a 7-0 run that turned a five-point lead into an 11-point gap.
“She came out strong,” Nailon said.
Hopper finished with seven aces on the night, and the Jills totaled 16 as a team.
But in the second set, it was Hockinson winning at the service line, as the R.A. Long serve-receive began to struggle. Four straight aces at one point made it 13-5, with four or those five R.A. Long points coming on Hockinson errors. Then the momentum swung back to the Jills, who rattled off nine straight points to take a slim lead and turn it back into a neck-and-neck set, but the old issue of unforced errors reared its head late. Another miscue for the Jills gave the Hawks set point and another ace ended it.
The wheels fell off completely for the home team in a 25-11 third set, at which point the Jills suddenly found themselves backed up against the wall.
“We came together and talked about what we needed to do,” Ta said. “We said, ‘After every ball, let’s celebrate.’ That was a big point, getting everybody riled up, and we had to keep that mindset all the way through.”
In the fourth set, the two sides began trading scoring runs in earnest. First, it was a 7-2 start for the Jills. Then the Hawks clapped back with five straight points before an 8-1 R.A. Long run put the Jills back up big again. Finally, with what had been a six-point lead shrinking late, a Hockinson service error gave the Jills set point, and instead of giving the Hawks another shot at a run, Ta slammed the door and forced a fifth set.
“It’s important to take care of the ball,” Nailon said. “We talked about feeding the hot hitter and just making sure we execute that.”
Ta led the Lumberjills with 16 kills. Freshman Kamia Tootoosis-Didier finished with nine, and Hopper had seven. Miranda Berquist racked up 32 assists from her setter spot.
“Like I told them, we don’t have a 6-foot-7 DI player,” Nailon said. “That’s the cool part of this program: it takes every single one of them. When you have that, it makes winning so much better.”