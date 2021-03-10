2A Volleyball: Jills get last run (and laugh) against Hockinson

The momentum was palpable all night long at the Lumberdome, shifting from one side to the other over and over again Tuesday, as the R.A. Long volleyball team won in five sets over Hockinson, 25-12, 23-25, 11-25, 25-21, 15-9 in a match that made up for occasional breaks in technical perfection with pure, unadulterated drama.

“It’s not fun to be eight months pregnant and have that adrenaline running through your body,” said R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon after the match. “But I’m just glad they delivered. I really am, because it makes it so much sweeter.”

Whichever team had the ball at the service line seemed to always be one breath away from a massive, momentum-shifting run Tuesday night, and in the end, the Lumberjills found themselves on the right side of the last one to win the match.

After jumping ahead 10-2 to open the final set, powered by three Y Ta kills and plenty of mistakes from a rattled Hockinson side, the Jills simply lost their grasp on that momentum. Their attacks were blocked, their serve-receive was off, and the Hawks whittled the lead down to just one score at 10-9.