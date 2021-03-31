2A Track and Field: R.A. Long and Woodland back on track after two years off

“It’s such a short season,” Holmes said. “We’ve really had a mentality that this is good for kids’ mental health. Typically, we go through and we have an idea that every kid is going to help us win, and we’re going to go through, find those puzzle pieces, put them together, and win. This year, we’re like, ‘What do you want to do? What’s going to make you happy? What’s going to give you joy?’”

For the Lumberjacks, it was one of the new faces that drew Hancock’s immediate praise. Hewson Nguyen, who traded in his driver and putter for track shoes, made a splash in the jumps, winning the long jump at 18 feet, 11 inches.

Nguyen followed that effort up with his first-ever triple jump and hopped, skipped, and jumped his way to a 40-foot, 3-inch effort — the longest by a Lumberjack in at least 15 years.

“That’s pretty spectacular,” Hancock said. “He literally just started learning it a week ago, never done it before.”

Nguyen also finished second in the boy’s 100-meter dash in 12.39, and ran a leg of the R.A. Long boy’s 4x100 relay, which beat Woodland’s team by less than a second in 46.95.