2A Track and Field: R.A. Long and Woodland back on track after two years off

Athletes that a week ago were playing football, soccer, volleyball, and a host of other fall sports converged on Longview Memorial Stadium on Wednesday afternoon, as track and field became the latest sport to come off the blocks in the shortened 2021 season with R.A. Long hosting Woodland.
“I feel like it’s been a whirlwind, because we’ve had seven practices,” said R.A. Long coach Keli Hancock. “Teaching kids to do technical events in such a short period of time has been kind of crazy.”
And because COVID-19 shut down the 2020 season before it could get underway, both Hancock and Woodland coach Melanie Holmes have had more completely green teens to teach in that short window for instruction.
“Over half our team has never done a high-school level meet,” Holmes said. “Our sophomores never got a meet, our freshmen are brand new, and we’ve got the new kids that have never done it before.”
But as “frantic” (Holmes’ word) of a “blur” (Hancock’s) the past couple of days may have been, the meet itself more or less went off without a hitch, barring a few runners losing their respective lunches after particularly hard races.
Officially, Woodland won the boys’ meet 127-60 and the girls’ 109-104, but both sides had standout individual performances, and like with the previous sports to get going, coronavirus shifted the perspective more than a little bit.
“It’s such a short season,” Holmes said. “We’ve really had a mentality that this is good for kids’ mental health. Typically, we go through and we have an idea that every kid is going to help us win, and we’re going to go through, find those puzzle pieces, put them together, and win. This year, we’re like, ‘What do you want to do? What’s going to make you happy? What’s going to give you joy?’”
For the Lumberjacks, it was one of the new faces that drew Hancock’s immediate praise. Hewson Nguyen, who traded in his driver and putter for track shoes, made a splash in the jumps, winning the long jump at 18 feet, 11 inches.
Nguyen followed that effort up with his first-ever triple jump and hopped, skipped, and jumped his way to a 40-foot, 3-inch effort — the longest by a Lumberjack in at least 15 years.
“That’s pretty spectacular,” Hancock said. “He literally just started learning it a week ago, never done it before.”
Nguyen also finished second in the boy’s 100-meter dash in 12.39, and ran a leg of the R.A. Long boy’s 4x100 relay, which beat Woodland’s team by less than a second in 46.95.
Noah Gilchrist, Nguyen’s teammate on the golf team, was the only other R.A. Long boy to win an event, taking the javelin throw with a toss of 147 feet, 7 inches. On the girls’ side, R.A. Long swept the sprints, with freshman Kathryn Chapin winning the 100-meter dash (13.40) and 200-meter dash (27.59), and sophomore Meredith Chesley running the 400 meters in 1:10.70 as the lone competitor. Chapin also ran in the girl’s 4x100 for the Lumberjills, who beat the Beavers’ four with a time of 54.90.
Kailey Beaudoin won the 3,200 meters for the Lumberjills in 13:25.00, circling the track eight times before going around once more in the 4x400 relay, in which two R.A. Long squads competed against each other.
For Woodland, a few older faces carried the day, helping the Beavers rack up enough points to take both sides of the dual meet.
“A lot of our veterans had pretty solid days considering the two-year layoff without competing,” Holmes said.
On the girls’ side of things, Lucy George dominated every event she competed in for the Beavers. She started her day off in the 100-meter hurdles, beating teammate Monica Martinez-Alejo by over four seconds with a time of 15.72. From there, George took on the field events and had similar success. She won the girl’s javelin throw by 14 feet at 111 feet, 7 inches, won the high jump by half a foot at 5 feet, 6 inches, and took the long jump by nearly 2 feet at 16 feet, 10 inches.
Kennedy Huesties won the triple jump for the Beavers at 31 feet, 8 inches.
For the boys, junior Cole Logan won the 100-meter dash in 12.23.
In the distance races, the junior duo of Joran Lamoreaux and Aidan Rivers helped Woodland really pull away. Lamoreaux won the 800 meters in 2:13.85 and the 1,600 meters in 4:56.80 — the second with Rivers finishing next — and Rivers ran the 3,200 meters unopposed in 11:07.66.
“Aiden and Joran both are my guys,” Holmes said. “They have put in 17 months of nonstop distance training, have not missed a day.”
Both the Lumberjacks and Beavers are set to take a couple weeks off before their next meets. R.A. Long will host Mark Morris and Washougal on April 14, while Woodland will host Columbia River in its first home meet on April 15.