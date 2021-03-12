 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2A Tennis: Ridgfield swing rackets, sweeps Lumberjacks
0 comments
alert

2A Tennis: Ridgfield swing rackets, sweeps Lumberjacks

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Tennis sky

The Mark Morris and R.A. Long tennis teams get their season underway next to Longview Memorial Stadium and beneath beautiful skies on Wednesday, Feb. 10. On Thursday, March 11, the Lumberjacks were swept by Ridgefield.

 Josh Kirshenbaum The Daily News

Ridgefield took all six matches over R.A. Long in the Lumberjacks’ last action of the regular season in a 6-0 sweep in the shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium.

The R.A. Long No. 1 doubles pair of Colin Mendenhall and Jamison Perkins had the most success for the Jacks on the day, taking a set in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Peyton Yager and Hendrik Akvel. Behind them, Ethan Heriford and Connor Moses lost 6-4, 6-1, and Jaxon Cook and Carson Moses lost 7-6 (5), 6-4).

On the singles side of things, Eric Nguyen had the closest match, losing 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Connor Williams at the No. 2 spot. Ahead of him at No. 1, Juan Perkins lost to Mikey Nester 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Nicholas Pittsley lost 6-2, 6-1 to Jack Blehm.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News