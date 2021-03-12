2A Tennis: Ridgfield swing rackets, sweeps Lumberjacks

Ridgefield took all six matches over R.A. Long in the Lumberjacks’ last action of the regular season in a 6-0 sweep in the shadow of Longview Memorial Stadium.

The R.A. Long No. 1 doubles pair of Colin Mendenhall and Jamison Perkins had the most success for the Jacks on the day, taking a set in a 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 loss to Peyton Yager and Hendrik Akvel. Behind them, Ethan Heriford and Connor Moses lost 6-4, 6-1, and Jaxon Cook and Carson Moses lost 7-6 (5), 6-4).

On the singles side of things, Eric Nguyen had the closest match, losing 6-3, 7-6 (4) to Connor Williams at the No. 2 spot. Ahead of him at No. 1, Juan Perkins lost to Mikey Nester 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3 singles, Nicholas Pittsley lost 6-2, 6-1 to Jack Blehm.

