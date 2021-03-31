2A Tennis: R.A. Long builds confidence with win over Eagles

It was just their second time out on the court, but the improvement was evident for the R.A. Long girl’s tennis team, which beat Hudson’s Bay 4-2 on Wednesday, a day after falling to Mark Morris.
“I’m really happy with the way today went,” said R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace. “The girls responded.”
Wallace, back in charge of a varsity program once again, switched up his lineup in Day 2 of the season, slotting Emily Anderson — one of many sophomores getting their first action after a season canceled by COVID-19 — into the top singles spot. Anderson dropped her first set to Hudson’s Bay’s Faye Leverman, but then hunkered down in the second, hanging back and returning everything Leverman hit at her until her opponent made mistakes to end long rallies.
“She’s a backboard,” Wallace said. “She’s a soccer player, so she’s got great stamina and she’s tough as nails.”
The strategy led Anderson to wins in nine straight games — a 6-0 win in the second set and a 3-0 lead early in the third. At that point, Leverman changed up her own strategy to also stay back and conserve energy, and soon the third set was even.
But Wallace helped give Anderson one last trick up her sleeve. At her coach’s direction, the sophomore started to play balls short across the net, and when Leverman crashed to get to them, Anderson was able to lob balls over her head to score, and ultimately win the match,
“She responded to the coaching,” Wallace said. “I was pretty impressed with that.”
Behind Anderson, Malea Alexander — who played No. 1 singles in the opener against the Monarchs — won her match at No. 2 singles 6-2, 6-1, and Sarah Tran won 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Hudson’s Bay got its two points of the day in the top two doubles slots, but Mariah Bergquist and Audrey Zdunich gave the Lumberjills the decisive point at No. 3 doubles, winning their match 7-5, 6-1.
“They played an outstanding match,” Wallace said. “I was very impressed with them with the limited amount of tennis that they’ve played.”
R.A. Long (1-1) will get more than a week off to prepare for its next match, which is scheduled for April 12 at Washougal, where the Jills will look to build off of momentum from their first win.
“They’re out here playing, they’re learning, and I think they’re having fun,” Wallace said.