2A Tennis: R.A. Long builds confidence with win over Eagles

It was just their second time out on the court, but the improvement was evident for the R.A. Long girl’s tennis team, which beat Hudson’s Bay 4-2 on Wednesday, a day after falling to Mark Morris.

“I’m really happy with the way today went,” said R.A. Long coach Rally Wallace. “The girls responded.”

Wallace, back in charge of a varsity program once again, switched up his lineup in Day 2 of the season, slotting Emily Anderson — one of many sophomores getting their first action after a season canceled by COVID-19 — into the top singles spot. Anderson dropped her first set to Hudson’s Bay’s Faye Leverman, but then hunkered down in the second, hanging back and returning everything Leverman hit at her until her opponent made mistakes to end long rallies.

“She’s a backboard,” Wallace said. “She’s a soccer player, so she’s got great stamina and she’s tough as nails.”

The strategy led Anderson to wins in nine straight games — a 6-0 win in the second set and a 3-0 lead early in the third. At that point, Leverman changed up her own strategy to also stay back and conserve energy, and soon the third set was even.