2A Tennis: Mixed-up Monarchs lineup beats Eagles, Jacks washed out

Forfeits at two of the three singles spots by Hudson’s Bay put the Mark Morris boy’s tennis team out in front early, and coach Tom Johnson took advantage, shifting around his doubles pairings in a 6-0 Monarchs win.

Johnson, who had moved freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook out of the No. 3 singles slot to give a couple of other young players a crack at singles in past matches, switched up his doubles pairings again against the Eagles. With Hudson’s Bay only able to get one singles player to the court — who Ben Haukaas promptly swept 6-0, 6-0 — Johnson paired St. Martin-Shook up with Skyler McCoy, his normal No. 2 singles player at No. 1 doubles.

The new pairing faced Hudson’s Bay’s Truckee Martin and Andre Dinh — who had beaten the last Monarch duo they faced last week — and ground out a tough 7-6 (5), 6-1 win.

“Really good job of a senior/freshman team,” Johnson said. “Marco played extremely well. I think a lot of times, when you have senior leadership, the freshmen, their game goes up when they play with them. That was pretty cool to watch.”

Behind them, Johnson’s normal No. 1 doubles pair — Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London — moved down a peg to No. 2, where they won 6-1, 4-6,10-7, and the normal No. 2 pair of Sam Mosier and Austin Lomax won handily at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.