2A Tennis: Mixed-up Monarchs lineup beats Eagles, Jacks washed out

Forfeits at two of the three singles spots by Hudson’s Bay put the Mark Morris boy’s tennis team out in front early, and coach Tom Johnson took advantage, shifting around his doubles pairings in a 6-0 Monarchs win.
Johnson, who had moved freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook out of the No. 3 singles slot to give a couple of other young players a crack at singles in past matches, switched up his doubles pairings again against the Eagles. With Hudson’s Bay only able to get one singles player to the court — who Ben Haukaas promptly swept 6-0, 6-0 — Johnson paired St. Martin-Shook up with Skyler McCoy, his normal No. 2 singles player at No. 1 doubles.
The new pairing faced Hudson’s Bay’s Truckee Martin and Andre Dinh — who had beaten the last Monarch duo they faced last week — and ground out a tough 7-6 (5), 6-1 win.
“Really good job of a senior/freshman team,” Johnson said. “Marco played extremely well. I think a lot of times, when you have senior leadership, the freshmen, their game goes up when they play with them. That was pretty cool to watch.”
Behind them, Johnson’s normal No. 1 doubles pair — Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London — moved down a peg to No. 2, where they won 6-1, 4-6,10-7, and the normal No. 2 pair of Sam Mosier and Austin Lomax won handily at No. 3, 6-1, 6-0.
“The ripple effect pushed us over the edge,” Johnson said.
Mark Morris is set to host Fort Vancouver next, on Wednesday.
Rain ends Jacks’ day early
WASHOUGAL — The R.A. Long doubles lineup was keeping the Lumberjacks in their match against Washougal, but rain intervened before the No. 3 singles and doubles matches could be finished, leaving the score at 2-2.
Washougal’s Wyatt Sims beat R.A. Long’s Jamison Perkins at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-2, and Tucker Kneipp took the No. 2 matchup for the Panthers over Ethan Heriford 6-2, 6-0.
On the doubles side of things, Aiden McCoy and Colin Mendenhall won a close matchup 7-6, 3-6, 10-8 at No. 1, while Juan Perkins and Connor Moses won 6-4, 7-5.
With those matches done, it came down to the No. 3 singles match between Washougal’s Dylan Ledbetter and R.A. Long’s Eric Nguyen, and the Lumberjack duo of Jaxon Cook and Carson Moses against Ben Stephenson and Cott Condon at No. 3 doubles.
When the rain forced action to be postponed, Ledbetter had taken the first set of the singles match 6-3 and was leading the second 2-0, while Washougal’s pair was up 5-3 in doubles.
Coaches and officials were still trying to figure out how to resolve the match as of Tuesday morning.