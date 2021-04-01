2A softball roundup: R.A. Long offense wakes up late in win over Fort

VANCOUVER — One big inning was all it took to turn a close game into an easy win for the R.A. Long softball team, which took down Fort Vancouver 11-1 on Thursday, in 2A Greater St. Helens League play.
Four innings in, the game sat at a 1-1 tie after the Trappers took advantage of two RAL errors in the bottom of the first inning to plate a run, but that changed in a hurry in a seven-run fifth for the Lumberjills, sparked by another big day from the heart of the R.A. Long lineup.
Myah Bodily had a triple in the frame, and Hope Childers and Kenna Kolbaba both hammered home runs to balloon the lead all the way out to 8-1.
R.A. Long extended its lead with two more runs in the top of the sixth and one more in the seventh to make it 11-1.
In the circle, Jadyn Terry saw the win the whole way through for the Lumberjills, tossing a complete game to earn the victory.
“She really controlled the plate,” said R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel.
Terry finished with 14 strikeouts on the day, allowing five base runners on three hits and a pair of free passes. Because of the errors, the one run she allowed was unearned.
R.A. Long (2-1) was scheduled to host Hudson’s Bay on Friday.
Monarchs bats go quiet in Ridgefield
RIDGEFIELD — After hammering out a lead right out of the gate the Mark Morris softball team was unable to keep its offense going as the Monarchs fell to 8-3 to Ridgefield on Thursday, in a 2A GSHL game.
“I’m very proud how hard we fought today,” interim Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.
Hallie Watson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Right behind her, Avery Pense added two hits and two RBIs for the Monarchs.
Breanna Greenwalt, who went 3-for-3 in the Monarchs’ season-opener at R.A. Long on Monday, moved all the way up to the top of the Mark Morris order and singled to lead off the game before coming around to score on Watson’s first double.
“It was a really good day for the top,” Mejia said. “They stayed consistent with their mechanics while being aggressive at going after good pitches.”
After one inning, the Monarchs led 2-1, but the Spudders followed their one run in the bottom of the first with another in the second, two more in the third, and one more in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Mark Morris offense wasn’t able to add anything to their tally until the top of the sixth.
“What went well in the first was we stayed disciplined in our at bats at the top,” Mejia said. “When we turned the lineup over, we got a little anxious because of our success. Adjustments will be rewarding a couple girls toward the bottom of the lineup that are making good contact on well-hit balls that just are not finding gaps and taking some pressure off a few of the other girls that are struggling.”
Hailey Davis went four innings in the start for the Monarchs, striking up six Spudders, walking two. While she allowed five runs on six hits, only two of those were earned.
Megan Jenkins pitched the final two innings for Mark Morris, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks.
Mark Morris (0-2) is scheduled to be back in action on April 12 at Fort Vancouver.
Beavers settle in for comeback win over Hawks
HOCKINSON — Woodland started their day on the diamond, Thursday, under the rule of Murphy’s Law as they fell behind 5-0 against Hockinson in 2A GSHL softball action.
But when things that can go wrong eventually stopped going wrong the Beavers wound up on the right of a 9-7 victory.
“We started with a walk, an error, an error, a walk and that’s what it was,” Woodland coach Tom Christensen said. “They went through the order and batted all nine. It was like a perfect storm.”
Christensen then called timeout and went out to the circle in order to remind his team that it’s okay to go out and win a hitting contest. You just have to get back in your own dugout and off the field, first.
“I think they were starting to freak out but I had faith that we were going to score some runs,” Christensen said.
Woodland did just that in the top of the second inning with three runs. The Beavers pounded out nine hits on the day.
“As a coach you love to see that,” Christensen said. “They shook that off quickly and then got back to being themselves quickly.”
By the time the bottom of the fourth inning rolled around the game was all tied up at 5-5. Then, a four run outburst in the top of the fifth inning gave the Beavers all the breathing room they would need.
Leanna Russell led Woodland at the plate by going 3-for-4 and Alyson Russell added a pair of hits, including a double and a RBI. Coco MacDonald drove in a pair of runs in the comeback win.
“They are a fun group to coach so far,” Christensen said. “We’ve only played two games but we’ve been down both times and they’ve shown they can bounce right back.”
Woodland (2-0) was scheduled to play at Washougal on Friday.