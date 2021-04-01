2A softball roundup: R.A. Long offense wakes up late in win over Fort

RIDGEFIELD — After hammering out a lead right out of the gate the Mark Morris softball team was unable to keep its offense going as the Monarchs fell to 8-3 to Ridgefield on Thursday, in a 2A GSHL game.

“I’m very proud how hard we fought today,” interim Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia said.

Hallie Watson went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and two runs scored. Right behind her, Avery Pense added two hits and two RBIs for the Monarchs.

Breanna Greenwalt, who went 3-for-3 in the Monarchs’ season-opener at R.A. Long on Monday, moved all the way up to the top of the Mark Morris order and singled to lead off the game before coming around to score on Watson’s first double.

“It was a really good day for the top,” Mejia said. “They stayed consistent with their mechanics while being aggressive at going after good pitches.”

After one inning, the Monarchs led 2-1, but the Spudders followed their one run in the bottom of the first with another in the second, two more in the third, and one more in the fourth. Meanwhile, the Mark Morris offense wasn’t able to add anything to their tally until the top of the sixth.