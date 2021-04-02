2A Softball: Lumberjills roll past Hudson's Bay

The next frame, Bodily came up again with the bases juiced, and put another massive swing on her pitch. This time, though, she ended up way in front of it, cuing the ball off the top of her bat and side-spinning a swinging bunt about 25 feet from the plate, in a place where no infielder had any chance of a play, bringing in another run on the complete opposite sort of hit from her first.

As short of a single as that was, though, it kept the line moving, which is exactly how the R.A. Long offense operated as soon as it woke up.

After a bit of a sluggish start in a scoreless first inning, Hudson’s Bay helped give the Lumberjills a running start in the second. Miranda Bergquist led off with a single, then went all the way around the bases on wild pitches and passed balls to score.

R.A. Long went on to score four runs in the second inning — three on balls past the catcher and one on an RBI groundout.

The Lumberjills sent all nine hitters to the plate in a five-run third, then batted around in the fourth, plating six more.

The bottom of the R.A. Long order had a big day as a group, with Bergquist, Gracie Byrnes, Jadyn Terry, and Mylee Grimm — the No. 5-8 hitters — all logging two-hit days and scoring multiple runs.