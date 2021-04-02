2A Softball: Lumberjills roll past Hudson's Bay

The R.A. Long softball team outclassed Hudson’s Bay in a five-inning, 15-0 win Friday afternoon, and the Lumberjills did it all without Hope — Childers, that is.
While the lineup was without Hope Childers, one of its big bats in the heart of the order, the Lumberjills still took care of business from top to bottom. Eight R.A. Long starters reached base, seven had hits, and seven came across to score on the day.
“They were hitting the gaps,” coach Dave McDaniel said. “We talk about hitting the big gaps, and everyone was hitting the big gaps today.”
With Childers out, McDaniel shifted around the top of his order, moving Kennedy Keith up from the bottom of the lineup to the leadoff spot, and moving former leadoff Madison Fierst to the No. 3 spot. The former took advantage of her new role, reaching base twice — once on a slap-hit single, and once blazing to first on a dropped third strike before the catcher could react — and scoring both times.
Right behind her, Myah Bodily came to the plate in all four of the Lumberjills’ turns to bat, and reached base every single time. In the bottom of the third, she came up with the bases loaded and cranked a ball sky high to left field, clearing the bases with a double.
“I was looking for my pitch to drive, and I found it, right down the middle, and put a swing on it,” Bodily said.
The next frame, Bodily came up again with the bases juiced, and put another massive swing on her pitch. This time, though, she ended up way in front of it, cuing the ball off the top of her bat and side-spinning a swinging bunt about 25 feet from the plate, in a place where no infielder had any chance of a play, bringing in another run on the complete opposite sort of hit from her first.
As short of a single as that was, though, it kept the line moving, which is exactly how the R.A. Long offense operated as soon as it woke up.
After a bit of a sluggish start in a scoreless first inning, Hudson’s Bay helped give the Lumberjills a running start in the second. Miranda Bergquist led off with a single, then went all the way around the bases on wild pitches and passed balls to score.
R.A. Long went on to score four runs in the second inning — three on balls past the catcher and one on an RBI groundout.
The Lumberjills sent all nine hitters to the plate in a five-run third, then batted around in the fourth, plating six more.
The bottom of the R.A. Long order had a big day as a group, with Bergquist, Gracie Byrnes, Jadyn Terry, and Mylee Grimm — the No. 5-8 hitters — all logging two-hit days and scoring multiple runs.
“It doesn’t matter where you are in the order, you’re important to the order,” McDaniel said. “You go out and play the same game if you’re third, fourth, eighth, or ninth.”
It’s the third time in the past week the Lumberjills have put up 10 runs, after getting shut out by Ridgefield to open the season on March 27.
“Our hitting has definitely gotten better,” Bodily said. “We’re focused more on staying tight, making good contact, not having long swings.”
In the circle, Berquist walked the first batter she faced in the top of the first inning, before bouncing back and retiring the next eight Eagles. She struck out seven batters in three innings of work, allowing just a pair of hits.
“It took her a little bit to get comfortable, and then she started getting in her groove,” McDaniel said. “All of her pitches started working, and she was going good.”
For the final two innings, McDaniel gave the ball to freshman Kamia Tootoosis-Didier, who struck out three.
R.A. Long (3-1) will try to maintain its current momentum after a long spring break, getting back to action on April 12 at Woodland.