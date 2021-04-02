2A Softball: Dingers wild for Woodland in win over Washougal

WASHOUGAL — Four Beaves launched their first career homeruns Friday as Woodland dispatched Washougal 19-1 in 2A Greater St. Helens League softball play.

Woodland went off for five runs in the first and bookended that with nine runs in the sixth inning in order to push the game well into mercy rule territory.

Leanna Russell led the charge for Woodland with four hits in five at bats, including a pair of long balls. Emily Hughes added a pair of hits and a home run, and Jayden Roth managed to leave the yard for her only hit of the day in two at bats.

“The look on their faces... a couple of them weren’t sure if it was going to go. I think all four of them were no-doubters in my mind,” Woodland coach Mike Christensen said. “Their smiles when they ran by me at third were awesome.”

Not to be left entirely out of the fun, catcher Brezy Summers put two hits in the book on a day when the Beavers totaled 19 hits as a team.

Russell also took care of half of the pitching duties for Woodland in the contest. Gabi Silveria handled the other half and the two pitchers combined to spin a one-hitter against the Panthers.