2A Soccer: Jills nearly bring down mighty River

Before the pandemic began, the R.A. Long girls soccer team was coming off a one-win fall season, while Columbia River claimed the 2A State championship. But Tuesday at Longview Memorial Stadium, a day after shutting out Hudson’s Bay to match their 2019 win total two games into the season, the Lumberjills nearly pulled off a stunner, falling 2-1 in extra time.
“Their belief was palpable at halftime,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said. “They don’t look forward to River. Nobody looks forward to playing the State champs, but at halftime I saw legitimate belief on all of their faces. They were working hard.”
That hard work paid off in the form of a scoreless, deadlocked game after 40 minutes, with the Jills keeping the mighty River squad off balance and out of sorts the entire half.
Wallace said that one day removed from shedding her gloves and notching a brace against Hudson’s Bay, senior keeper Maddie Barker asked to get the whole game between the sticks to stare down the big River offense. When the defense subsequently turned in a first half shutout, the whole team was energized.
“Typically, we walk in at half down by four against River,” Wallace said. “We turned it on. They were flustered, they were shooting long balls over the top by the end of the first half. I think we had their number.”
Out of the break, the Jills back line held firm for nearly another 20 minutes, but Maree Seibel broke the tie for River in the 57th.
“That was really a turning point where we could have shut down and let them keep scoring,” Wallace said.
Instead, the Jills stayed with it, and four minutes later, two freshmen were combining on the equalizer. Midfield Kathryn Chapin held up play with the ball before darting down the sideline and crossing it in to set up Audrey Zdunich, who buried her second goal in as many games to level the game back up.
Three games into the season, all but two of R.A. Long’s goals have been scored by freshmen.
“The future is bright,” Wallace said.
The Lumberjills held Columbia River scoreless through the remainder of the second half, seeing the match through to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. Any upset dreams fells short quickly in the added period, with Jissel Valencia Mendez scoring a golden goal two minutes in to give the visitor's a 2-1 win.
Still, Wallace was more than impressed with what he called a “phenomenal” team effort against the reigning champs.
“If you were to ask me for a standout, I don’t think I could give you one,” he said. I think I’d be giving you 12 names.”
R.A. Long (1-2) is scheduled to host Woodland on Thursday.
Monarchs figure eight will do for Bay
Mark Morris spread the wealth around, but only to their friends, here at the North Lake field on Tuesday, blanking Hudson’s Bay 8-0 in 2A Greater St. Helens League soccer action.
Macie Balkan scored a hat trick to lead the Monarchs, but there was plenty of credit to go around for the home team.
Chloe Harris added two goals and an assist for Mark Morris, Raeanne Allen scored a goal and notched three assists, and Makenna Crandell scored a goal. Katie Beech also tallied an assist in the win.
Mark Morris (2-2) is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Saturday at 7 p.m.
Beavers shut out by Spudders
Woodland’s feast-or-famine start to the season continued Tuesday, as the Beavers fell 6-0 to Ridgefield on the road.
All four of the Beavers’ games so far this season — one win and three losses — have been shutouts, and all four have seen at least four goals.
Woodland's freshman goalkeeper, Collete McDonald, finished with 10 saves on 16 shots.
Woodland (1-3) is slated to face R.A. Long in Longview next on Thursday.