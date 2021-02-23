2A Soccer: Jills nearly bring down mighty River

Out of the break, the Jills back line held firm for nearly another 20 minutes, but Maree Seibel broke the tie for River in the 57th.

“That was really a turning point where we could have shut down and let them keep scoring,” Wallace said.

Instead, the Jills stayed with it, and four minutes later, two freshmen were combining on the equalizer. Midfield Kathryn Chapin held up play with the ball before darting down the sideline and crossing it in to set up Audrey Zdunich, who buried her second goal in as many games to level the game back up.

Three games into the season, all but two of R.A. Long’s goals have been scored by freshmen.

“The future is bright,” Wallace said.

The Lumberjills held Columbia River scoreless through the remainder of the second half, seeing the match through to a 1-1 tie at the end of regulation. Any upset dreams fells short quickly in the added period, with Jissel Valencia Mendez scoring a golden goal two minutes in to give the visitor's a 2-1 win.

Still, Wallace was more than impressed with what he called a “phenomenal” team effort against the reigning champs.