2A GSHL Pushes Season 1 to Spring
This week the powers that be in the 2A Greater Saint Helens League made official what everyone already knew was all but inevitable — There will be no high school sports during Season 1 of the modified WIAA schedule.

In late July the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association released an updated prep season schedule that broke the three traditional seasons into a four season mashup. The changes were in response to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

As it turned out, conditions have not improved enough in Southwest Washington in order to allow for prep athletics, at least for Mark Morris, R.A. Long, and Woodland high schools.

An email from Woodland High School associate principal Gary McGarvie on Friday morning provided some insight into the update from 2A GSHL decision makers.

“The 2A Greater Saint Helens League Athletic Directors, with guidance from the Department of Health, the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association, and district superintendents have made the difficult decision to move all WIAA season 1 athletics to season 3. Although we recognize this decision has negative impacts for our participants, the safety of all our student athletes, coaches, fans, and family members are our #1 priority,” read an official statement provided by McGarvie.

The statement noted that COVID-19 cases have continued to increase in communities served by the league and public health officials have recommended a postponement of athletics and other extracurricular activities.

“Coaches and league leadership weighed the many benefits of athletic participation against the risks involved, and feel strongly that this is the best decision that could be made for our students. All of us look forward to having all our student athletes on campus and competing in the future,” the 2A GSHL statement read in conclusion.

