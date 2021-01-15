 Skip to main content
2A GSHL makes announcement, largely following 4A/3A’s schedule
alert

{{featured_button_text}}
Bills Pix- C1-KelsoBoys-1031-bw.jpg

Kelso runner Chris Rodriguez won the district cross country race by so much the picture at the finish line was boring. But then he went to carry teammate Greg Kubitz away from the finish line after Kubitz who ran much of the race without a shoe after falling early. Both their efforts helped Kelso win the team title.

 The Daily News file, Bill Wagner

One day after the 4A/3A Greater St. Helens League announced a more detailed plan for the return of high school sports, the 2A league followed suite with a statement of its own.

The release, like that from its 4A/3A counterpoint, all but guaranteed that low-risk outdoor sports typically played in the fall — cross country, boy’s golf, and boy’s tennis — will be allowed to begin a sanctioned regular season Feb. 1, even if the Southwest Region is still in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Roadmap to Recovery” plan.

For those sports competitions will be allowed to begin by the second week of February — again, even if the region is still in Phase 1. That development represents the highest degree of certainty of the last the last ten months, for at least three sports.

“That feels good, knowing that there is some light at the end of the tunnel, that it looks like we are going to be able to get some sports up and running on the 1st,” Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman said.

Friday’s 2A GSHL announcement was also more specific regarding the other fall sports — football, volleyball, slowpitch softball, girls swimming, and girls soccer. Those teams will also be able to practice Feb. 1, regardless of phase, but will have to adhere to additional health guidelines. For a moderate-risk outdoor sport like girls soccer, that means players will have to wear masks, but can practice as a full team. For a high-risk outdoor sport like football or a moderate-risk indoor sport like volleyball, practices will still be limited to pods of six players with additional precautions in place.

Previous plans announced by the 4A/3A GSHL on Thursday and the WIAA Executive Board’s last week, did not have those sports beginning practice at all until a region entered Phase 2.

The Southwest Region encompasses Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania, Wahkiakum, and Klickitat counties. Currently, none of the eight regions in Washington are set to meet the threshold to move to Phase 2.

The latest 2A GSHL statement was also less explicitly structured in terms of a schedule to reach Phase 2 levels of participation. To give schools extra time to prepare and figure out logistics, the 4A/3A GSHL set up a series of deadlines for the region to hit one week in advance. The first benchmark will come Jan. 25; if the region isn’t in Phase 2 by then, the moderate- and high-risk sports in the 4A/3A GSHL won’t be allowed to start Feb. 1.

There was not a set schedule of approval included in the 2A statement, but Blackman said that there would be a similar system followed, and that the league’s athletic directors are going to meet on a weekly basis “for the foreseeable future.”

Trico 1A joins the party

The 2A GSHL was actually the final classification in the area to make an announcement about their plans for “fall” sports; the Trico 1A League got in on the fun Thursday evening, announcing that it, too, would have the three low-risk outdoor sports begin practices Feb. 1.

The realities of the Trico league will mean that reality the action will likely be much more limited than that

Every Trico 1A school has cross country, but only three — La Center, King’s Way Christian, and Seton Catholic — have boys golf teams, and none have boys tennis.

Still, with one or two sports looking more likely to come back sooner than later, it’s a sign of things moving in a positive direction for prep athletes.

“It’s inspiring,” Castle Rock athletic director Neil Williamson said. “Baby steps to get to where we need to get to.”

Williamson said that come Feb. 1, girls soccer — a moderate-risk, outdoor sport — will be able to practice as a team. The remaining sports like football and volleyball will be limited to pods, until the region gets to Phase 2.

That means that on Feb. 1 some teams will go from not being able to even have a full-team practice to being just a week or two away from their first real game.

“When that day happens that we hit Phase 2, it’s going to be like a bottle cap from a bottle of champagne coming open, because that’s a green light for competition,” Williamson said.

+2
Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition
Preps+

Alumni radar: Mosier, Kleven and PLU start with exhibition

A week and a half into the new year, two familiar faces started off their collegiate careers, as the Pacific Lutheran women’s basketball team — featuring Mark Morris and LCC alum Madison Mosier and Kelso’s Aleixis Kleven — went to Seattle for an exhibition against Seattle Pacific, losing 56-51.

Mosier came off the bench for the Lutes and put in 19 minutes, scoring two points and adding a pair of steals, a rebound, and an assist. Kleven did not appear in the game.

Both teams were seeing their first action in over 300 days, and it looked like it early, with SPU and PLU combining for eight turnovers and just six points in the first four minutes. Once the sides started to find their offense, it kicked off a back-and-forth, close first half. Neither team got out to a lead larger than five points in the first half, with SPU taking a four-point advantage into halftime. That lead stretched to as many as nine in the third quarter, but never got into double-digits as the Division III Lutes stuck around with the Division II Falcons on the road.

Next up: vs. Whitman Jan. 22 (Time TBA) and Jan. 23 (Time TBA)

Samaad Hector — Sacramento State men’s basketball

Hector didn’t get to have his scheduled homecoming Sunday, as the Hornets’ two-game home-and-home series against Portland State was axed due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Sacramento State program.

Should the Hornets get their cases under control, he’ll get to try to add to what’s been a productive first season at the Division I level. In five games, he’s played at least 15 minutes four times. In those four matchups, he’s averaging 8.8 points and 8.3 rebounds per game.

Next up: @ Idaho State Jan. 14 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (10:05 a.m.)

Peyton Souvenir — Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball

With the Oregon and Washington members of the Cascade Collegiate Conference had to pull out of play in December, the conference pushed its start back to March 1, leaving its two schools in Idaho — Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho — to cobble together a schedule as independents in the interim. Saturday, the two started their new slates against each other, and what followed was a one-sided 75-39 drubbing by the Warriors.

Souvenir put up nine points in 21 minutes on a trio of three-pointers, led the Warriors and tied a career high with eight offensive rebounds, and added three assists and a pair of steals.

Lewis-Clark State was supposed to play Whitworth on Tuesday, but that game was canceled when the Pirates had to pause their season due to COVID-19 positive tests.

Through seven games, Souvenir is averaging 8.6 points and 4.3 rebounds, and leads the team with 29 assists.

Next up: vs. Simpson Jan. 15 (6 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (2 p.m.)

Desirae Hansen — Portland State women’s basketball

The Vikings found their footing with a two-game sweep of Sacramento State, winning 66-64 in overtime on Thursday and 74-64 on Saturday.

Hansen led PSU with 21 points and nine rebounds in the first win, then became more a distributor in the second with a team-high five assists to go along with seven points.

She still leads the Vikings with 14.3 points per game, and is tied for the team lead in rebounds (7.5 per game) and assists (22).

Next up: vs. Montana State Jan. 14 (7 p.m.) and Jan. 16 (noon)

Kal Schaplow — Eastern Washington women’s basketball

EWU stretched its winning streak to four games with a sweep of Weber State in Cheney over the weekend. Schaplow came off the bench for two minutes in the first game — a 78-57 win — and got in the scoring column with a three-pointer in 71-59 Saturday matinee.

She’s currently 5-of-11 on the season from beyond the arc.

The Eagles were supposed to take on Southern Utah this weekend, but those games have already been canceled due to COVID-19 issues in the EWU program.

Next up: vs. Northern Colorado Jan 21 (6:05 p.m.) and Jan. 23 (12:05 p.m.)

Cherita Daugherty — Southern Utah women’s basketball

Speaking of Southern Utah, the Thunderbirds already found a way to rebound from the canceled series against EWU, setting up a pair of home games against Texas Rio Grande Valley.

Daugherty, who led the NWAC in assists as a sophomore at LCC last season and added 9.9 points per game, has started all seven contests for the Thunderbirds thus far. She’s first on the team with 18 assists, and second at 11.4 points per game.

Next up: vs. UTRGV Jan. 17 (2 p.m.) and Jan. 18 (5:30 p.m.)

