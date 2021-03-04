 Skip to main content
2A Golf: Nguyen leads Lumberjacks over Hawks
Beaver Cup Jamboree

R.A. Long golfers Jay Nickerson, left, and Wayne Keegan walk to their next hole during the 2021 Beaver Cup Jamboree at Mint Valley Golf Course in Longview on Feb. 9. On Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Lumberjacks fell 151-164 to Columbia River.

 Courtney Talak

Back at Mint Valley, the R.A. Long boy’s golf team rebounded after a rough day on the course at Three Rivers Wednesday, undercutting Hockinson 158-165.

“Yesterday they just seemed out of sync,” said R.A. Long coach Jim Nickerson. “Today, they were firing on all cylinders. When your top three guys come in a combined 2-under par, you’re going to be tough to beat.”

That’s just what the Lumberjacks did. Hewson Nguyen led the way, finishing at 2-under 33 to set the earn medalist honors and set the tone, and Noah Gilchrist ended one shot behind him at 1-under 34.

“Noah’s kind of Mr. Steady,” Nickerson said. “Hewie is the type that when he gets rolling with birdies, he can go low. He was rolling it low today with the putter, striking it well. It all just came together for him today.”

Jay Nickerson rounded out that top three for the Jacks at 1-over 36, and Wayne Keegan finished off the R.A. Long card with a 55.

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Ridgefield next Tuesday at Mint Valley.

