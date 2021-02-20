2A Football: Monarchs drop season opener in Washougal

WASHOUGAL – Tristan Farrell threw for two touchdowns in his first high school start, Gavin Multer rushed for two more and the Panthers beat Mark Morris 33-19 on Saturday at Fishback Stadium.

“We played pretty well,” Mark Morris coach Shawn Perkins told The Daily News. “At times we made too many mistakes. It showed that we only had four or five days of real practice."

Multer also caught a 9-yard touchdown pass as the Panthers surged to a 26-6 halftime lead. He finished with 46 yards rushing, most coming on a 38-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

Farrell, a senior, threw for 255 yards, including a 31-yard touchdown to Xavier Gilmore with 2:20 left in the second quarter.

After giving up an opening-drive touchdown on a 15-yard run by Deacon Dietz, Washougal’s defense clamped down. The Panthers had seven sacks and scored a touchdown when Liam Atkin recovered a fumble in the end zone.

"The effort was there, we’ve just got to clean up the mistakes and get a little bit better," Perkins added. "It was just one of those games. Washougal played hard, they played tough. We just made one mistake more than them, and that’s how this season is going to go I think.”