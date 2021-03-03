 Skip to main content
2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs rule over Hudson's Bay
2A Boys Tennis: Monarchs rule over Hudson's Bay

Skyler McCoy

Mark Morris tennis player Skyler McCoy hits the ball during a match against Ridgefield High School at home on Wednesday, Feb. 24. McCoy and the Monarchs dropped their match against the Spudders by a score of 4-2

 Courtney Talak

The Mark Morris boys tennis team got back to winning ways Tuesday, beating Hudson’s Bay 4-2 behind a strong singles lineup.

The Monarchs dropped just two games to the Eagles across the three singles matches. Ben Haukaas took down Loch Morton 6-0, 6-0 in the top matchup. Skyler McCoy beat Robert Cohen 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2, and freshman Marco St. Martin-Shook beat Nolan Fucciolo 6-1, 6-0 to wrap up the singles sweep.

Mark Morris clinched the win by default, as the Eagles didn’t bring enough players to have three doubles duos, giving the Monarchs an automatic point at the No. 3 slot. Ramzi Prewitt and Kenji London lost their match at No. 1 doubles 6-2, 6-0 to Truckee Morton and Andrew Dinh, and Sam Mosier and Austin Lomax fell at No. 2 to Vitalii Custevic and Chris Terry 6-4, 6-1.

Mark Morris is set to face R.A. Long on Wednesday.

