2A Boys Soccer: Spuds score five in a row to drop Jacks

R.A. Long welcomed Ridgefield to Longview Memorial Stadium on Thursday afternoon but the Lumberjacks were happy to see their visitors leave following a 5-1 loss in 2A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play.

After taking an early lead, we got roughed up a bit,” R.A. Long coach Max Anderson said.

Jaime Orozco slotted home the Lumberjacks’ lone goal around the 20th minute, but the Spudders were able to capitalize on several R.A. Long miscues to take a 3-1 lead into the intermission.

In the second half Ridgefield remained dedicated to their offensive press and put two more goals in to separate themselves even further.

“It’s never fun to lose, but it’s also important to keep things in perspective,” Anderson said. “We had 10 players get their first varsity soccer experience tonight, which was great. We had some decent moments throughout the match and for the most part, competed well against a talented and experienced opponent. We will improve.”

R.A. Long is scheduled to play Mark Morris on April 15.

