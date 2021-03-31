2A Baseball Roundup: MM cuts out the walks, splits with Washougal

Morrow, a first baseman when he’s not toeing the rubber, has already earned a nod of approval from his coach just four games into his freshman season.

“He brings a lot of energy. His at bats are always exciting and he hits the ball pretty well,” Myklebust said. “Tonight he pitched for the first time and he made a diving play on the mound. That’s the kind of player he is.”

Bartell led the way for Mark Morris in the win with two hits, including a double, with a run batted in. Lamb also had two hits and Corbin Jensen thumped a double on his way to scoring two runs. Hammergren and Ness also had RBIs in the game.

Senior third baseman Jared Noel earned high marks from his coach for his ability to help set the team’s energy and hold an even keel on a long day at the ballpark.

“He gives us good quality at bats and he seems to make every defensive play when we need it,” Myklebust said.

Morrow had the hot stick for the Monarchs in the first game with two doubles and three RBIs. Hammgergren added two doubles and two RBIs, and Jensen contributed another double with a pair of RBIs.

In spite of the season’s first loss for the boys in blue, Myklebust was pleased with what he saw over the long haul from his players.