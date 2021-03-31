2A Baseball Roundup: MM cuts out the walks, splits with Washougal

Mark Morris baseball coach Brock Myklebust has a pretty good idea why his team was able to bounce back from a high scoring loss to Washougal on Wednesday in time to salvage the back end of a 2A Greater St. Helens League doubleheader.
“We did a much better job of throwing the ball over the white thing down there that never moves,” Myklesbust said.
As evidence, the Monarchs skipper noted that in the day’s opening game his pitchers gave away so many bases on balls that he lost count, but he’s certain it was in double digits.
What’s also certain is that Mark Morris lost that game 9-7.
In the rematch, though, the Monarchs hurlers gave away a more modest six free passes on the way to a 3-2 win over the Panthers.
Carson Ness handled the catching duties for Mark Morris in Game 1 with Jadon Anderson starting the game on the hill. Tristan Warden took over in the second inning before giving the ball over to Langston Bartell in the sixth frame.
In Game 2, Stephen Hammergren tossed the first four innings for Mark Morris while giving up two runs on four hits and three walks, with six strikeouts to his name. Dossen Morrow finished the game out on the bump with three strikeouts, no hits and no runs on his watch. Trenton Lamb handled the receiving duties.
Morrow, a first baseman when he’s not toeing the rubber, has already earned a nod of approval from his coach just four games into his freshman season.
“He brings a lot of energy. His at bats are always exciting and he hits the ball pretty well,” Myklebust said. “Tonight he pitched for the first time and he made a diving play on the mound. That’s the kind of player he is.”
Bartell led the way for Mark Morris in the win with two hits, including a double, with a run batted in. Lamb also had two hits and Corbin Jensen thumped a double on his way to scoring two runs. Hammergren and Ness also had RBIs in the game.
Senior third baseman Jared Noel earned high marks from his coach for his ability to help set the team’s energy and hold an even keel on a long day at the ballpark.
“He gives us good quality at bats and he seems to make every defensive play when we need it,” Myklebust said.
Morrow had the hot stick for the Monarchs in the first game with two doubles and three RBIs. Hammgergren added two doubles and two RBIs, and Jensen contributed another double with a pair of RBIs.
In spite of the season’s first loss for the boys in blue, Myklebust was pleased with what he saw over the long haul from his players.
“It was just staying mentally locked in for the first double header. Not many of these guys have played a lot of double headers and it can be tough,” Myklebust said. “We’re going into a spring break vacation here. Truthfully, I think it will just be good for the entire program. The five practices and then four games in five days has been tough, and entirely different than a normal season.”
Mark Morris (3-1) is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on April 12.
Jacks can’t break through against Spuds
RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long put up a better fight in their second game of the season but couldn’t manage to land the punches they needed in a 9-2 loss to the Spudders, Wednesday, in 2A GSHL baseball action.
“We looked like a ball club this go round,” R.A. Long skipper Ryan Littlefield said. “It was a real good pitchers duel at the beginning.”
The Lumberjacks even led 2-1 going into the bottom of the fifth inning after Moose Kotera notched an infield single up the middle. With two outs and runners on second and third, Littlefield anticipated a close play at first base and waved in the trail runner, too.
“I just kept on motoring that guy from second base so we were able to steal a run there,” Littlefield said.
But that would be all the scoring the Lumberjacks would get, and when the Lumberjacks went to the bullpen the game began to get away like a black bear downhill.
“They just got a couple timely hits,” Littlefield said. “(Sammy Hopper) gave up a couple flare hits and then a couple miscues in the outfield where we booted some balls and gave up some extra bases there.”
A mess of Lumberjacks managed hits in the game but some passive at bats in important situations and some run of the mill tough breaks conspired to stymie the R.A. Long offense against Ridgefield.